WIAA boys hockey: Onalaska co-op's season ended by Waunakee

ONALASKA — After expending so much effort in finally taking the lead, the Onalaska co-op boys hockey team couldn’t keep Waunakee down for good on Friday.

The Hilltoppers rallied form a deficit to take a lead in the third period, but the Warriors did the same thing for an 8-6 victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at the Onalaska Omni Center.

Fifth-seeded Waunakee (12-2) opened up a 4-2 lead on fourth-seeded Onalaska (13-3) with 5:35 to play in the second period, but the Hilltoppers scored the next four goals to take a 6-4 lead with 13:51 to play.

Onalaska came out on fire to start the third period, scoring two goals in the first 36 seconds. Seniors Hudson Weber and Mason Manglitz were able to find the net just 13 seconds apart. Manglitz scored just over three minutes into the period to complete his hat trick, giving him 27 goals in 16 games this season.

“We had a lot of confidence. We played these guys last year, spotted them a three-goal lead and won it late,” Hilltoppers coach Tim Franzini said of the Hilltoppers’s 6-5 win over the Warriors on Jan. 18, 2020. “We brought that scenario up, and we knew we had 17 minutes to do what we could do. It was a great start, and our guys had a lot of heart. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit for fighting.”