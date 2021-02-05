WIAA boys hockey: Onalaska co-op's season ended by Waunakee

ONALASKA — After expending so much effort in finally taking the lead, the Onalaska co-op boys hockey team couldn’t keep Waunakee down for good on Friday.
The Hilltoppers rallied form a deficit to take a lead in the third period, but the Warriors did the same thing for an 8-6 victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at the Onalaska Omni Center.
Fifth-seeded Waunakee (12-2) opened up a 4-2 lead on fourth-seeded Onalaska (13-3) with 5:35 to play in the second period, but the Hilltoppers scored the next four goals to take a 6-4 lead with 13:51 to play.
Onalaska came out on fire to start the third period, scoring two goals in the first 36 seconds. Seniors Hudson Weber and Mason Manglitz were able to find the net just 13 seconds apart. Manglitz scored just over three minutes into the period to complete his hat trick, giving him 27 goals in 16 games this season.
“We had a lot of confidence. We played these guys last year, spotted them a three-goal lead and won it late,” Hilltoppers coach Tim Franzini said of the Hilltoppers’s 6-5 win over the Warriors on Jan. 18, 2020. “We brought that scenario up, and we knew we had 17 minutes to do what we could do. It was a great start, and our guys had a lot of heart. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit for fighting.”
Waunakee was able to answer Onalaska’s spurt with a run of its own, starting just 90 seconds after the Hilltoppers took their two-goal advantage. The Warriors tied the game with 9:25 to play and took the lead just over a minute later. Waunakee junior Isaac Nett capped off his four-goal night on an empty-netter with 21 seconds to play.
"We knew that they were going to come out hot,” Warriors coach Kevin Stormer said of the Onalaska start to the third period. “I would expect the same from our boys if they were in that hole. Our boys just stuck with the game plan, to get pucks in deep and get pucks to the net, and go to work.”
Franzini knew that a two-goal lead at 6-4 wasn’t going to stand for long, and wanted the Hilltoppers to do what they could to fight off the pressure that Waunakee was going to bring.
“They’re dangerous offensively. They’ve got a top line that is very skilled, and they’ve got some strong puck-handling defensemen that created things,” Franzini said of the Warriors.
“We wanted to keep the gas on, and we had a couple of guys get dinged late and didn’t have them for the third. We kind of ran out of gas, lost some of our depth there and lost some energy late in the game there.”
A number of Onalaska players, including Weber and sophomore Colin Comeau, did their best to battle through injuries, but the Hilltoppers didn’t have quite enough in reserve to mount a final comeback.
“I give our guys a lot of credit for fighting through,” Franzini said. “They gave us a chance.”
The Hilltoppers will graduate eight players off this season’s roster, including Manglitz, Weber, Jordan Degaetano, and goaltender Sawyer Nitti.
“It was a great game. Either team could have come out of this,” Franzini said. “We have a great senior group, so we thank them, but we have some big shoes to fill.Trailing the whole game, never able to get the lead, and then the way we did so in the third. I’m just happy with the way we persevered”