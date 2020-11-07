WIAA boys soccer: Arcadia falls to The Prairie School of Racine in D3 semifinals

KEWASKUM, Wis. — The Arcadia High School boys soccer team's historic run came to an end Saturday afternoon.

Playing in the program's first state tournament, the fourth-seeded Raiders fell to top-seeded The Prairie School of Racine 1-0 in a WIAA Division 3 semifinal.

The Hawks' Daniel Dreifuerst scored the game's lone goal in the 87th minute, and Arcadia finished the season with an 8-3 record.

Although the Raiders were unable to find the back of the net, they made The Prairie School goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg work.

Senior forward Bill Breska, senior midfielder Hugo Hernandez Sandoval and junior defender Cesar Uriel Ortiz each put two shots on goal, and Arcadia totaled 11 shots — four in the first half and seven in the second.

The Hawks (15-2-1) peppered Arcadia goalkeeper Marcos Lorenzo, too, with five shots in the first half and 14 in the second. The senior made nine saves but couldn't stop all of Dreifuerst's five shots on goal.

The Raiders had just two corner kicks to The Prairie School's eight, and the Hawks advanced to the state title game against St. Lawrence Seminary.

