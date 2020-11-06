WIAA boys soccer: Bill Breska new to the game, but a solid leader for Arcadia

ARCADIA — The first time that Arcadia High School boys soccer coach Luis Cruz met senior Bill Breska, the coach needed answers to two important questions.
“Who is this guy? Has he ever played soccer before?”
A chance meeting before Breska’s sophomore year helped pave the way for a fruitful soccer career, which has played a key role in the Raiders qualifying for the WIAA Division 3 state tournament for the first time. Fourth-seeded Arcadia (8-2), will face top-seeded The Prairie School of Racine (14-2-1) in a state semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kewaskum High School, with a potential state final to follow at 7 p.m..
Breska had been a football player growing up, but a concussion in eighth grade caused him to rethink how he’d spend his fall seasons. Cruz first ran into Breska as Breska was just playing pickup soccer with his friends in the summer of 2018.
“I used to just go to the field and see how they’re doing, and they’re kicking the ball around and I said, ‘Who is this guy?’” Cruz said.
Cruz, who has been the Arcadia coach since the team’s inception before the 2011 season, made contact with Breska’s mom and briefed her on what equipment would be needed for her son to play. Breska started his sophomore season at the JV level.
That lasted three games before Cruz called Breska up to the varsity squad, and Breska has been a leader for the Raiders ever since.
“He’s the alpha,” Cruz said. “Everybody follows Bill because he’s a good kid and good motivator.”
Breska played on both the offensive line and defensive line on the gridiron and now stands 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. Her admitted he’d likely be bigger and heavier if he still played football.
“He’s not a technical kid, but he’s got passion,” Cruz said of his forward. “He’s got discipline.”
Breska’s hat trick in the sectional final, a 4-1 win for the Raiders against Marshfield Columbus Catholic, not only helped propel Arcadia into the state tournament, but also got the Raiders over the hurdle that had been the immovable object standing in the way in years past.
The Dons had bested Arcadia in the sectional round each of the past three seasons, including in a penalty-kick shootout in both 2018 and 2019.
After Marshfield Columbus scored late in the first half to cut the Raiders’ lead to 2-1, Breska wasn’t going to let history repeat itself, scoring two second-half insurance goals.
“We knew all about them,” Breska said of the Dons. “We’ve been in the same position and we couldn’t hold on, and we said let’s not end up like those teams.”
As big of a force that Breska has been on offense for Arcadia, both he and his coach pointed to the defense as the real strength of the Raiders’ unit.
Cruz runs a 4-4-2 formation, with his four defenders aligned with a flat three in front of a dropped sweeper — senior Jose Sanchez. Senior Marcos Lorenzo anchors things at goalkeeper.
“Our defense is something else,” Breska said. “Our communication, our chemistry — it’s nothing like I’ve seen in our past teams. We’re ready. We’ve been waiting for our moment.”
Cruz said despite being the lowest-seeded team at the state tournament, he knows his team will come in confident.
“I tell them to do your best and live in the moment,” Cruz said. “They want to leave a legacy in Arcadia, they believe in themselves, and they can go far.”
