WIAA boys soccer: Onalaska takes care of Chippewa Falls in regional

Sophomore James Borene kept the impressive first half rolling, collecting a turnover and scoring from 20 yards out in the 37th minute en route to a 3-0 halftime advantage for the Hilltoppers.

“If you had to write it up, that’s how we would have written it,” Kimmel said of the first half. “They traveled quite a ways to be here, so we wanted to come out with some intensity and put some pressure on and see what would happen. It worked out.”

Groshek added the final Onalaska goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 69th minute, before Mitchell Romundstad scored in the 86th for the Cardinals’ only goal.

Chippewa Falls coach Al Ali credited the Hilltoppers’ ability to control the ball and play efficiently.

“I think we’ve got the talent on our roster to play with anyone on our schedule, (but) we just have to start putting things together and being more consistent with it,” Ali said. “Credit to Onalaska, they capitalized on the opportunities we gave them, and they have a tough test ahead of them.”

The Raiders will enter the regional final as champions of the Big Rivers Conference and the top seed in the region, and Kimmel is excited about the challenge that awaits.

“Quite honestly, I couldn't care less about the seed, I just want to keep these boys playing,” said Kimmel. “I love coming in as a 4-seed against a 1-seed Hudson and seeing what we can do. We’ve got to be disciplined and stick to our game, and see how it plays out.”

