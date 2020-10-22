WIAA boys soccer: Onalaska takes care of Chippewa Falls in regional

ONALASKA — Whatever worries the Onalaska High School boys soccer team had about either weather or rust were put to bed early on Thursday night.
Despite waiting over three weeks between games and enduring blowing 37-degree rain, the Hilltoppers took control early and posted a 4-1 victory over Chippewa Falls in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at the Onalaska Athletic Fields.
Fourth-seeded Onalaska will play at top-seeded Hudson (8-0-1) for the regional championship on Saturday.
“It was really cold and pretty miserable,” Hilltoppers senior captain Jordan Groshek said, “but we stuck together and played as a team and got the result that we needed for tonight.”
Junior Brock Herczeg got Onalaska (6-0) on the scoreboard, scoring in both the 11th and 16th minutes for an early advantage over the Cardinals (2-10-1). His first goal was an easy finish after a perfect pass across the face of the goal, while the second was a perfectly placed shot after gathering a pass at the edge of the 18-yard box, turning, and tucking a shot just inside the left post.
Hilltoppers coach Zach Kimmel said the fast start was exactly what he'd hoped for, especially considering the 23 days since Onalaska had last played a game.
“We just upped the intensity at practice and told the guys to treat it like it was a game,” Kimmel said. “We wanted to get into each other and be physical, because Chippewa Falls plays in a very tough and competitive league, and we knew that they weren’t going to be intimidated by us, so that’s how we prepared.”
Sophomore James Borene kept the impressive first half rolling, collecting a turnover and scoring from 20 yards out in the 37th minute en route to a 3-0 halftime advantage for the Hilltoppers.
“If you had to write it up, that’s how we would have written it,” Kimmel said of the first half. “They traveled quite a ways to be here, so we wanted to come out with some intensity and put some pressure on and see what would happen. It worked out.”
Groshek added the final Onalaska goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 69th minute, before Mitchell Romundstad scored in the 86th for the Cardinals’ only goal.
Chippewa Falls coach Al Ali credited the Hilltoppers’ ability to control the ball and play efficiently.
“I think we’ve got the talent on our roster to play with anyone on our schedule, (but) we just have to start putting things together and being more consistent with it,” Ali said. “Credit to Onalaska, they capitalized on the opportunities we gave them, and they have a tough test ahead of them.”
The Raiders will enter the regional final as champions of the Big Rivers Conference and the top seed in the region, and Kimmel is excited about the challenge that awaits.
“Quite honestly, I couldn't care less about the seed, I just want to keep these boys playing,” said Kimmel. “I love coming in as a 4-seed against a 1-seed Hudson and seeing what we can do. We’ve got to be disciplined and stick to our game, and see how it plays out.”
