WIAA boys soccer: West Salem ready for sectional semifinal against Mosinee

Ammar Sabar had the chills on Tuesday night, and it wasn’t because of the late October weather.

Sabar, the West Salem High School boys soccer coach, had just asked the Panthers if they were ready to take the next step toward the WIAA state tournament.

Their exuberant response sent a shiver down Sabar’s spine.

“They’re just amazing right now,” Sabar said of his team, which will travel to face top-seeded Mosinee (6-5) in a Division 2 sectional semifinal on Thursday. “You can see the smiles on their faces, and you can just see the enthusiasm.”

The third-seeded Panthers (4-0-2) took care of business in both of their regional matchups, toppling sixth-seeded Berlin and second-seeded Wautoma/Wild Rose with matching 4-1 scores. The latter victory this past Saturday, according to Sabar, was much more thorough of a domination.

“We played really well, but we were rushing to score and missing a lot of opportunities,” Sabar said of the first half against Wautoma/Wild Rose. “We told them to relax a bit, and they settled down and played their game.”