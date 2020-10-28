WIAA boys soccer: West Salem ready for sectional semifinal against Mosinee

Ammar Sabar had the chills on Tuesday night, and it wasn’t because of the late October weather.
Sabar, the West Salem High School boys soccer coach, had just asked the Panthers if they were ready to take the next step toward the WIAA state tournament.
Their exuberant response sent a shiver down Sabar’s spine.
“They’re just amazing right now,” Sabar said of his team, which will travel to face top-seeded Mosinee (6-5) in a Division 2 sectional semifinal on Thursday. “You can see the smiles on their faces, and you can just see the enthusiasm.”
The third-seeded Panthers (4-0-2) took care of business in both of their regional matchups, toppling sixth-seeded Berlin and second-seeded Wautoma/Wild Rose with matching 4-1 scores. The latter victory this past Saturday, according to Sabar, was much more thorough of a domination.
“We played really well, but we were rushing to score and missing a lot of opportunities,” Sabar said of the first half against Wautoma/Wild Rose. “We told them to relax a bit, and they settled down and played their game.”
Senior Josh Iliff has led the Panthers in each playoff game, scoring a hat trick in each outing. Iliff scored the opening goal for West Salem, but Sabar wanted more out of his senior in the final 45 minutes.
“In the first half, he was trying to be a team member and pass the ball to his teammates,” Sabar said of Iliff. “During the break, I told him that I want him to be selfish.”
A locked-down defense anchored by seniors Max Goetz, Sam Szymanski and junior Max Yahnke has been an additional key cog for West Salem.
Against Mosinee, that unit will be tested by a big, physical home team, but Sabar likes his team’s ability to counter with speed and precision.
“They are big guys, so if we play the ball in the air, they are going to win it most of the time,” Sabar said of Mosinee. “We need to control the midfield, keep the ball on the ground, have fast passing and keep moving in triangles.”
The Panthers are two wins away from the state tournament, and Sabar said that the team is excited about the potential to make school history by becoming the first in the program to advance to state.
“They’re being responsible, they’re staying safe, and they’re good listeners,” Sabar said. “They’re willing and eager, and they’re going to fight.”
