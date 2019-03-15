MADISON — The Bangor High School boys basketball team won’t get the chance to defend its WIAA Division 5 championship.
After the Cardinals made a furious comeback to tie the game with 5.8 seconds remaining, Marshfield Columbus Catholic passed the ball up the floor and Tom Nystrom made a long 3-pointer to give the Dons a 69-66 win at the Kohl Center.
It was Nystrom’s only make of the game.
Bangor finishes the season 25-2, and Columbus Catholic (26-2) advances to the championship game against Sheboygan Lutheran (26-2).
A 17-2 run for the Dons early in the second half put Bangor on the ropes, down by as many as 13. Two quick baskets in the paint from junior Grant Manke helped stem the tide and get the Cardinals back in the game.
Bangor made a charge with a 10-2 run in the closing minutes that brought it within 64-61 with 90 seconds left, and then Jaymeson Freit hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game with 48.6 seconds left.
Jarred Mandel hit a driving layup to reclaim the lead for the Dons, but Bangor tied the game again after a scramble for an offense rebound landed in Trevor Jones’ hands, and he made a layup to tie the game at 66 with 5.8 seconds left.
Manke led Bangor with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Jones had 19 points and seven rebounds
Mandel had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Dons, while Bryce Fuerlinger had 15 points and 25 rebounds. Those rebounds set a Division 5 tournament single-game record, and was one off the all-division record.
