WIAA boys state tennis: West Salem's Hehli, Aquinas' Butler and Capelli take undefeated records into D2 individual tournament

For the second consecutive season, Jack Hehli will be competing at the WIAA Division 2 individual boys state tennis tournament, which begins Thursday at Sports Core in Kohler, Wis.
The West Salem High School junior qualified for the singles tournament as a freshman in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away the 2020 season. But Hehli picked up where he left off this season; he is the seventh-seeded singles player and enters state at 24-0 after winning a sectional title last week.
Hehli will face Manitowoc Roncalli senior Steffen Lipski, a special qualifier with a 10-3 record, in Thursday's first round. Should Hehli win, he would take on the winner of Watertown Luther Prep junior Judd Guse (9-12) and Edgerton senior Jacob Anderson (8-5), another special qualifier, on Friday.
In addition to Hehli, the Coulee Region is sending three doubles pairings to the individual state tournaments.
Aquinas seniors Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli will compete in the Division 2 tournament. The duo, like Hehli, comes into state with an undefeated record (16-0) and was given the seventh seed after earning a sectional title.
Butler/Capelli will meet Baldwin-Woodville juniors Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker (13-7) in the first round on Thursday and would face either Monroe's Charlie Frehner/Aaron Roidt (9-6) or Altoona's Jack Ives/Ryan Chmelik (14-5) on Friday with a win.
Also in Division 2, Viroqua/Westby seniors Eric Jerdee and Ben Gillen (15-9) will play Waukesha Catholic Memorial's Trent Adamson/Ian Horder (17-8) at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. They would face fourth-seeded Hayden Houselander and Tanner Witt of New Berlin Eisenhower (13-9) at 9 a.m. Friday with a win.
Onalaska senior Chase Podurgiel and junior Tony Nguyen (8-4) were special qualifiers for the Division 1 tournament, which is being held in Eau Claire, and will play Sun Prairie's Erik Spence/Kyle Helmenstine (22-6) in Thursday's first round.
With a win, they would face the winner of 13th-seeded Jason Loftus and Spencer Baeckman of Germantown (18-6) or Milwaukee Marquette's Jack Keller/Daniel Egelhoff (12-6) on Friday.
