WIAA boys state tennis: West Salem's Hehli, Aquinas' Butler and Capelli take undefeated records into D2 individual tournament

For the second consecutive season, Jack Hehli will be competing at the WIAA Division 2 individual boys state tennis tournament, which begins Thursday at Sports Core in Kohler, Wis.

The West Salem High School junior qualified for the singles tournament as a freshman in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away the 2020 season. But Hehli picked up where he left off this season; he is the seventh-seeded singles player and enters state at 24-0 after winning a sectional title last week.

Hehli will face Manitowoc Roncalli senior Steffen Lipski, a special qualifier with a 10-3 record, in Thursday's first round. Should Hehli win, he would take on the winner of Watertown Luther Prep junior Judd Guse (9-12) and Edgerton senior Jacob Anderson (8-5), another special qualifier, on Friday.

In addition to Hehli, the Coulee Region is sending three doubles pairings to the individual state tournaments.

Aquinas seniors Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli will compete in the Division 2 tournament. The duo, like Hehli, comes into state with an undefeated record (16-0) and was given the seventh seed after earning a sectional title.