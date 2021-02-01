WIAA boys swimming: Holmen co-op's Jude Thrush headed to state

The Holmen boys swimming co-op's Jude Thrush is heading to the WIAA Division 1 state meet after his performance at this past weekend's sectional at Hudson.

Thrush, a junior, qualified in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.

He finished fourth in the 50 free at sectionals with a time of 22.02 seconds and second in the 100 free with a time of 49.27 seconds.

Thrush is slated to swim in the first heat of both events at the state meet, which is scheduled to be held Saturday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

