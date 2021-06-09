WIAA boys tennis: La Crosse Aquinas punches ticket to Division 2 team state

EAU CLAIRE — The Aquinas High School boys tennis team punched its ticket to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament by winning Wednesday’s Altoona Sectional at Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire.

The Blugolds totaled 34 points and secured the sectional championship via a tiebreaker with Medford.

Seniors Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli won a sectional title and improved to 16-0 at No. 1 doubles. The pair topped Altoona’s Ty Rondestvedt and Dan Harris 7-5, 6-0 in the championship match.

The Blugolds also won a sectional title at No. 3 doubles, where freshman Sam Dickinson and junior Paulie Reuteman beat Baldwin-Woodville’s Brogan Drilling and Michael Krinke 6-1, 6-3.

Aquinas’ Nathan Koch and Ethan Schamberger finished second at No. 2 doubles; they lost to Altoona’s Jack Ives and Ryan Chmelik 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Elsewhere in the sectional, West Salem junior Jack Hehli won a title at No. 1 singles and improved to 24-0. He won all of his matches in straight sets, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Antigo’s Garrett Husnick in the championship match.

The individual state tournament will be held June 17-19 at Sports Core in Kohler.