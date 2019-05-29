Logan High School seniors Jonathan Marcou and Sam Novak didn’t think they would make it to the WIAA Division 2 individual state boys tennis tournament this year.
In fact, that idea didn't even become a thought long after this season started. the season.
It wasn't a confidence issue or anything, but rather the fact that they didn't even know they'd become a doubles team.
But they are, and they find themselves part of a special couple of weeks for Logan, which has qualified for the team tournament next week for the first time and advanced the maximum number of qualifiers — two singles players and two doubles teams — to the individual tournament that starts Thursday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Thursday.
After being paird together by coach Lee Retzlaff, Marcou and Novak understood that the journey ahead wouldn’t be easy.
“We knew we had to do a lot of work and that we had a lot to work on,” Novak said. “But so far, I think all of the practice has paid off.”
Marcou and Novak are 14-0, and they put that record on the line against Kohler's Joe Conklin and Leo Fink (18-5) in a first-round match today.
The difference in play, and lack of experience playing together, was part of the reason that led to the pair’s disbelief in qualifying for the state tournament along with four of their teammates.
Also making the trek with the duo to Madison this weekend is the doubles team of Garrett Simmons and Avery Schams (15-3) as well as singles players Ben Fowler (14-2) and Ian Hofland (17-2).
Besides Fowler, who is making his fourth state appearance, the group is making the trek for the first time in what has become a pleasant surprise for Marcou and Novak.
“We weren’t supposed to be together at all this year,” Marcou said. “Getting to state, we feel a lot of pride, and it’s just a huge relief because we made it.”
Getting to breathe a sigh of relief after qualifying for state wasn’t smooth sailing. Novak played at No. 4 singles last season, and Marcou was on a No. 3 doubles team. Because of the difference in playing backgrounds, the pair had to work on communication and understanding what the other wants to get the ball rolling.
“The way that we want to play may not always work with the other person,” Marcou said. “We always give and take a little with every point and with how we do things.”
But so far, it’s evident that a little give-and-take has gone a long way. Being able to make it to the state tournament as a duo that started playing together after the season started is an accomplishment that radiates one feeling between the two — pride.
“Doing this is pretty great, and we’ve definitely earned it,” Novak said. “I don’t what to feel except that we did this huge accomplishment and a lot of pride, pride in Johnny and myself for making it to state.”