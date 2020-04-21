WIAA cancels spring sports season; state track meet at UW-La Crosse COVID-19 casualty

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association officially canceled all spring high school sports Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on.

This includes the state track and field meet, that was supposed to be held June 5-6 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

In addition, the canceled sports include baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer and boys tennis and track and field.

The WIAA will allow virtual coaching to continue through June 30 and expanded out-of-season coach contact opportunities to 30 days for spring athletes during the summer.

The cancellation was expected after Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month extended his stay-at-home and school closure orders through May 26. The order continued a prohibition on all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests.

The state track and field meet was supposed to be held June 5-6 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.