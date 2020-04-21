WIAA cancels spring sports season; state track meet at UW-La Crosse COVID-19 casualty

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association officially canceled all spring high school sports Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on.
This includes the state track and field meet, that was supposed to be held June 5-6 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
In addition, the canceled sports include baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer and boys tennis and track and field.
The WIAA will allow virtual coaching to continue through June 30 and expanded out-of-season coach contact opportunities to 30 days for spring athletes during the summer.
The cancellation was expected after Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month extended his stay-at-home and school closure orders through May 26. The order continued a prohibition on all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests.
Video: WIAA State Track & Field meet
WIAA cancels spring sports season
Onalaska’s Kora Malacek, far left, leads the pack in the Division 1 3200 meter run at last year's WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Malecek is among the countless high school athletes who won't compete this season.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Dana Feyen reacts after finishing second behind Denmark’s Leah Kralovetz, left, in the Division 2 3,200-meter run Saturday. It was Feyen's second runner-up finish of the weekend.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Members of the Aquinas girls team hoist their state championship trophy Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Bryant Meyer, right, and Lukas Beck celebrate their 800 relay win Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Grace Gyllander hands the baton off to Courtney Becker during the Division 3 800-meter relay Saturday. Aquinas won the race in 1:44.49.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Landon Peterson celebrates his win in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Davis Wenthe competes in the Division 2 300 meter hurdles Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Wenthe won the race.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Holmen’s Benjamin Labuzzetta reacts after finishing second in the Division 1 200-meter dash Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Jamar Davis reacts as he crosses the finish line in the Division 1 800 meter relay Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet. Davis was a recurring face on the podium this weekend.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Andrea White, right, and Lexi Donarski celebrate their 800-meter relay win at UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds girls team won the state title for the first time since 2012.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska Luther’s Cianna Hoppe finishes the final leg of the Division 3 3,200-meter relay Saturday. Luther took fifth.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Blair-Taylor’s Preston Guttenberg, from left, Cashton’s Jarret Carpenter, and Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi line up a at the starting line for the Division 31600 meter run Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
The Onalaska Division 1 3,200 meter relay team, including Aubrey Clements, Amalia Malecek, Kora Malecek, and Lydia Malecek, react to their second-place finish Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Kora Malecek hands off the baton to her sister Lydia Malecek during the Division 1 3,200 meter relay Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Onalaska took second in the relay, while Kora won the 3,200 later in the afternoon.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Logan’s Tyler Harris crosses the finish line in the Division 1 100 meter dash Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Harris took fifth in the race.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Tomah’s Sevanna Utesch competes in the 100-meter coed wheelchair race Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt competes in the Division 3 100-meter hurdles Saturday. Hyatt finished second, and medaled three times at the meet.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Lucas Beck, left, is cheered on by teammate Evan Weber as he crosses the finish line in the Division 3 100-meter dash Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet. Beck won the 100 and 200 to help Aquinas win the team title, its first since 2011.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Westby’s Grace Hebel, right, celebrates her second-place finish in the Division 2 100 on Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet. Her time in the 100 (12.19) was a personal-best, and part of a three-medal weekend for Hebel.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Davis Wenthe competes in the Division 2 110 meter hurdles Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Wenthe finished second in that race, and won the 300 hurdles.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Lydia Malecek runs with the pack during the Division 1 800 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Amalia Malecek, second from left , runs in a pack during the Divison 1 1600 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Tarek Schraith hands the baton to Jamar Davis during the Division 1 400 relay preliminary race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Gabe Bryant starts the first leg of Division 1 800 relay preliminary race for the Red Raiders Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Landon Peterson competes in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles prelim race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Logan’s Kalli Knoble competes in the Division 1 high jump Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Amalia Malecek reacts as she crosses the finish line first May 31 in the Divison 1 1,600-meter run at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Jamar Davis competes in the Division 1 100 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas junior Lexi Donarski competes in the Division 3 200 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Donarski qualified for the finals in the 100, 200, long jump, and 800 relay.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Melrose-Mindoro’s Emily Herzberg competes in the Division 3 triple jump Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. She took second.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Ethan Gregg competes in the Division 3 3200 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Gregg took second in the race.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Bryce Lee finished fourth in the Division 3 shot put Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. That netted five team points for the Blugolds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi congratulates Rusholt’s Adam Rzentkowski om his win after finishing the Division 3 3200 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Vannucchi took third.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
WIAA cancels spring sports season
Volunteer Brian Burns of La Crosse rolls hurdles off the track at last year's WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The WIAA announced Tuesday that the spring sports season is cancelled.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Davis Wenthe competes in the Division 2 110-meter hurdles preliminary race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Cashton's Adelynn Hyatt competes in the Division 3 100 meter hurdles prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L. Hyatt is seeded first for Saturday's finals in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Viroqua’s Xana Leum competes in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles preliminary race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Dana Feyen, center, trails Denmark’s Leah Kralovetz in the Division 2 1600 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Westby’s Grace Hebel competes in the Division 2 triple jump Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Lukas Beck competes in the Division 3 100 prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Beck is the top seed in the 100 and 200 in Saturday's finals, and is part of Aquinas' top-seeded 800 relay team.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Evan Weber competes in the Division 3 100 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Weber will run in the finals of the 100 and two relays on Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Westby’s Grace Hebel competes in the Division 2 100 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday: WIAA state track and field meet
Lane cones line the track Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in preparation for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday: WIAA state track and field meet
Sean Gavigan with Brookfield-based PrimeTime Timing sets up his equipment for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. The two-day meet begins Friday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The state track and field meet was supposed to be held June 5-6 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
In this Series
Updated 18 min ago
2 hrs ago
Apr 19, 2020
69 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.