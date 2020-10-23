WIAA cross country: Coulee Region will be well represented at Saturday's sectionals

Kora Malecek has made it clear throughout the season. The Onalaska High School girls cross country senior and her team are gunning for a WIAA state title after finishing second in Division 1 last year.

Whether there would be a state meet for the Hilltoppers — or any team in Wisconsin — to compete in, though, has never been a guarantee.

But subsectionals are complete, and on Thursday evening, the WIAA announced locations for each division’s state race: Arrowhead High School for Division 1, Colby High School for Division 2 and Maple Grove Venues for Division 3.

Of course, to be able to go out on top next weekend, Malecek and Onalaska must first focus on Saturday’s Division 1 sectional at Portage.

The Hilltoppers are coming off a subsectional win Monday at Maple Grove Venues, in which they took each of the top five spots, led by the Malecek triplets.

Kora took the individual title in 17 minutes, 55.38 seconds, while Lydia (18:53.02) and Amalia (19:41.93) were second and third, respectively. Close behind were fellow seniors Ellie Smith (19:42.99) and Carolyn Kearns (19:46.36) — who, along with junior Jillian Lonning, will be vital to any run at the title the team hopes to make.

