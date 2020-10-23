WIAA cross country: Coulee Region will be well represented at Saturday's sectionals

Kora Malecek has made it clear throughout the season. The Onalaska High School girls cross country senior and her team are gunning for a WIAA state title after finishing second in Division 1 last year.
Whether there would be a state meet for the Hilltoppers — or any team in Wisconsin — to compete in, though, has never been a guarantee.
But subsectionals are complete, and on Thursday evening, the WIAA announced locations for each division’s state race: Arrowhead High School for Division 1, Colby High School for Division 2 and Maple Grove Venues for Division 3.
Of course, to be able to go out on top next weekend, Malecek and Onalaska must first focus on Saturday’s Division 1 sectional at Portage.
The Hilltoppers are coming off a subsectional win Monday at Maple Grove Venues, in which they took each of the top five spots, led by the Malecek triplets.
Kora took the individual title in 17 minutes, 55.38 seconds, while Lydia (18:53.02) and Amalia (19:41.93) were second and third, respectively. Close behind were fellow seniors Ellie Smith (19:42.99) and Carolyn Kearns (19:46.36) — who, along with junior Jillian Lonning, will be vital to any run at the title the team hopes to make.
“I’ve said this for years: You can’t get it done with just three,” Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson said after Monday’s meet. “That girls team is more than just the Maleceks. Of course, the Maleceks are a force to be reckoned with.
“But then you’ve got Ellie Smith — who has just been so solid for us — Carolyn and Jillian Lonning, who’s just been tough as nails.”
The Hilltoppers’ boys team also won Monday’s subsectional to advance and were led by junior Tyler Lee, who said the team is motivated to make it to state as a team after coming up just shy last season.
Joining Onalaska’s teams will be Holmen’s boys and girls teams, which finished second at Maple Grove Venues. They’ll be racing against the qualifiers from the DeForest subsectional: DeForest and Dodgeville/Mineral Point in the boys meet and Waunakee and Beaver Dam in the girls meet.
Tomah senior Hannah Wilcox-Borg and Sparta sophomore Mikayala Carkuff are among the individual qualifiers for the girls sectional, while Timberwolves senior Kale Gnewikow qualified for the boys sectional.
In Division 2, Aquinas and G-E-T’s boys and girls teams qualified for Saturday’s Westby Sectional by winning their respective subsectionals.
They’ll be joined by the West Salem boys team, which finished behind the Blugolds in subsectionals, and Colby’s boys and girls teams, which finished behind the Red Hawks.
Westby senior Bailey Olson qualified as an individual for the boys sectional, while West Salem sophomore Macey Tauscher, Prairie du Chien senior Meg Katzung and Westby sophomore Audra Johnson are among the individual qualifiers for the girls sectional.
