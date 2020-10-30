WIAA cross country: Jarret Carpenter wants to make state history for Cashton

The Scenic Bluffs Conference had pondered the decision to move football, volleyball and cross country to the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But coach Jeremy Mosley was adamant that a cross country season could be done safely. Eventually, the school board and the conference agreed. Because of that effort, the Eagles were able to have a full season — something that many would have never guessed in early August.

“It was all Coach Mosley,” Carpenter said. “He really kept fighting for us when basically all of our conference said, ‘No, we aren’t going to have a season.’ He was the one guy that said, ‘You know what? We can have a season. It’s possible for us.’ The whole conference said no, but he said yes. And somehow we got a season.”

With frost and the unknowns of what a Wisconsin March can bring, the spring won’t be easy for a cross country season.

So competing in the fall was not only most beneficial for the Eagles, but it also helped ensure that Carpenter received the senior season he deserved, as his legacy at the program will live on for years to come.