WIAA cross country: Jarret Carpenter wants to make state history for Cashton

It’s crazy for Jarret Carpenter to wrap his head around, but Saturday will mark the final time in his illustrious high school career that he will represent the Cashton cross country team.
The best part about that is it’s part of his third consecutive WIAA Division 3 state meet, which begins a little after 10 a.m. at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
After placing 16th as a sophomore and ninth last year as a junior, Carpenter has his eyes set on finishing on top and becoming the Eagles’ first cross country state champion. He became the first in program history to win a sectional title — something he takes great pride in — when he finished the Darlington Sectional in a blistering 16 minutes, 45.3 seconds on Oct. 23.
“I just feel extremely blessed that I have had the opportunity to run for Cashton,” said Carpenter, who went out for cross country as a sophomore after playing football his freshman year. “I don’t know how to say this but I’m also just blessed to be kind of like the face of the school almost. To come from such a small, close-knit community and be able do some pretty cool things with my running abilities — I’m just so thankful.”
Thankful has been the motto the Cashton cross country team has taken on this year because there was a stretch of time where it appeared there would be no season.
The Scenic Bluffs Conference had pondered the decision to move football, volleyball and cross country to the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But coach Jeremy Mosley was adamant that a cross country season could be done safely. Eventually, the school board and the conference agreed. Because of that effort, the Eagles were able to have a full season — something that many would have never guessed in early August.
“It was all Coach Mosley,” Carpenter said. “He really kept fighting for us when basically all of our conference said, ‘No, we aren’t going to have a season.’ He was the one guy that said, ‘You know what? We can have a season. It’s possible for us.’ The whole conference said no, but he said yes. And somehow we got a season.”
With frost and the unknowns of what a Wisconsin March can bring, the spring won’t be easy for a cross country season.
So competing in the fall was not only most beneficial for the Eagles, but it also helped ensure that Carpenter received the senior season he deserved, as his legacy at the program will live on for years to come.
“We have had guys say at least I’m going to give this a shot, and they know they aren’t going to be the next Jarret Carpenter. He’s a unique talent,” Mosley said. “But they know that because of the exposure that he brings to our program, they see all of our runners and can see that, ‘OK, that’s how they run these races. I could get in there and I could do that.’ It’s at least giving us the opportunity to have more kids consider coming out and running with us.
“It helps a great deal to have somebody who, when they hear the announcements at school, hear that you won another race, or they pick up the newspaper and see a story about him setting a record or doing something that no one has done before. My hope is that it will continue to motivate kids to think that’s something that I would want to be a part of.”
Support Local Journalism
Now, Carpenter will do his best to represent Cashton one last time.
“Mr. Mosley and I’ve been talking about this a lot,” Carpenter said. “He told me to think about all that went into this. We have been working this whole season and all the other seasons to get to this state meet. Just take it all in and be thankful that we had a season. Be thankful you have the opportunity to run at state. But when you get there make sure you realize you have a job to do. Run a good race, place well and represent Cashton.”
BROOKWOOD BOYS READY FOR STATE: When the season began, Brookwood coach Mindy Waddell was told her Falcons would have two meets and then their season would be done.
Now the Brookwood boys are heading to their ninth state meet and first one since 2014 after they tied Darlington with 38 points at last week’s sectional in Darlington.
It hasn’t been easy, but the Falcons have made it and now are looking forward to Saturday.
“This season was literally a day-by-day, and honestly, sometimes an hour-by-hour roller coaster,” Waddell. “But now our school has set up this week, a really good way to keep my boys safe and pretty much protected for the week. So I’m actually feeling and the kids are feeling pretty good this week, stress-wise, we can really actually focus on just running for the first time all season long.”
The Falcons don’t have a clear-cut No. 1 runner, but they do have four who are essentially interchangeable in the forms of Dylan Powell, Roberto Mendoza, Charly Guzman and Cristian Barrientos.
Factor in the development of freshman Brady Hansen — who was originally slated to play football until it was moved to the spring — and the Falcons have a unique group.
“That pack of four boys, every single meet have been right there together,” Waddell said. “It’s been so fun to watch, because just as a coach, that’s the team you dream of. To have four members of the same team, all there right together, always finishing together. And then our fifth, Brady Hansen, has really come on with the last half of the season, just because he didn’t get as much training because he was going to be a football guy. His training is really starting to kick in.”
That was the case at the Darlington sectional with Powell finishing 10th, Mendoza right behind him at 11th, Guzman placed 13th and Barrientos took 14th, while Hansen finished 19th.
But most of all, Waddell just loves how they interact with one another and, quite honestly, just loves to coach this group.
“I tell everybody the same thing about this group of boys,” Waddell said. “They are literally just a bunch of goofballs. They’re just so silly and goofy, you know all the time, every practice, every week. But they still show up and they work hard. They’re all friends who just happen to be teammates.”
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
September 29: Onalaska Invitational
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!