WIAA cross country: Onalaska boys and girls win subsectional; Holmen boys and girls take second

If either are to accomplish those goals, grouping runners together as they did Monday will be key.

“Everyone on our team is super important,” Malecek said. “The best thing about our team is it’s really good when we have races where it’s not just us three (Maleceks) in front, where we have other people up there, too.”

“This year, it’s going to take a lot of guts, a lot of effort,” Lee said. “We’re really going to have to push to try to make up from last year.”

Behind the Hilltoppers, Holmen coach Steve Mally was impressed with his teams’ performances after going virtual over a month ago.

“We’ve been virtual since Sept. 17, and no racing — this is our third race,” Mally said. “So I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t know if they were going to be flat. We had some good practices, but they must have done what they needed to do virtually on their own to make it happen.”

In the boys race, Vikings junior Cameron Lamare took third in 16:39.97, while senior Bennett Gunderson (seventh, 17:22.13) also finished in the top 10. Senior Tanner Groshek (17:38.31) finished 13th, sophomore Gillie Suarez (18:04.06) was 19th, and freshman Ethan Archer (18:05.5) was 20th.