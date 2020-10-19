WIAA cross country: Onalaska boys and girls win subsectional; Holmen boys and girls take second

WEST SALEM — The Onalaska High School boys and girls cross country teams had a sign in their tent that read, “Let’s get down to business.”
And that’s what the Hilltoppers did.
The Onalaska girls ran away from the field, the boys posted strong finishes, and both teams won Monday’s WIAA Division 1 subsectional at Maple Grove Venues.
Holmen’s boys and girls will be joining them at Saturday’s section final in Portage after both teams finished second.
The Hilltoppers took each of the first five spots in the girls race to total 15 points. The Vikings followed with 84 points, while Sauk Prairie (91 points) was third, Baraboo (132) was fourth, Portage (134) was fifth, Sparta (155) was sixth, Tomah (172) was seventh and Reedsburg (176) was eighth.
In the boys race, Onalaska put its top five runners all in the top 15 en route to 50 points. Holmen totaled 62 points to edge Sauk Prairie (72 points), while Tomah (133) was fourth, Baraboo (135) was fifth, Portage (138) was sixth, Reedsburg (171) was seventh, and Sparta (189) was eighth.
“Here you have this meet that you kind of want to do enough, but you don’t want to do too much (because of the quick turnaround to sectionals),” Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson said. “For both our boys and girls, we were in that kind of position, so hats off to them. They did what they needed to do.”
That started with senior Kora Malecek, who grabbed the lead at the start of the second girls race — the meet was split into two races so it could be held safely during the COVID-19 pandemic — and cruised to victory.
Malecek won the meet in 17 minutes, 55.38 seconds and was followed by fellow seniors Lydia Malecek (18:53.02), Amalia Malecek (19:41.93), Ellie Smith (19:42.99) and Carolyn Kearns (19:46.36) in that order.
“The goal of this race was just kind of come through the mile mark at whatever pace I wanted, then just kind of ease it off,” Kora Malecek said. “I felt great the last probably two miles, honestly. Back at the 1,000-meter to go (mark) one of the assistant coaches was cheering me on, and I flashed the peace sign.”
Hilltoppers junior Tyler Lee followed suit in the second boys race, which he led throughout. Lee took second overall in 16:28.87, just behind Sauk Prairie sophomore Jack Boerger, who finished in 16:26.51 in the first race.
Freshman Blake Burnstad (10th, 17:31.92), senior Jacob Oyen (11th, 17:31.98), junior Austin Oyen (12th, 17:33.90) and sophomore Ryan Topolski (15th, 17:49) rounded out Onalaska’s top five.
Both Malecek and Lee viewed Monday’s subsectional as a stepping stone to their teams’ larger goals.
The girls hope to compete for the state title after coming in second last season, though they know qualifying for state isn’t a given. That’s something the boys are acutely familiar with after narrowly missing state a year ago; they hope to get over that hump this season.
If either are to accomplish those goals, grouping runners together as they did Monday will be key.
“Everyone on our team is super important,” Malecek said. “The best thing about our team is it’s really good when we have races where it’s not just us three (Maleceks) in front, where we have other people up there, too.”
“This year, it’s going to take a lot of guts, a lot of effort,” Lee said. “We’re really going to have to push to try to make up from last year.”
Behind the Hilltoppers, Holmen coach Steve Mally was impressed with his teams’ performances after going virtual over a month ago.
“We’ve been virtual since Sept. 17, and no racing — this is our third race,” Mally said. “So I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t know if they were going to be flat. We had some good practices, but they must have done what they needed to do virtually on their own to make it happen.”
In the boys race, Vikings junior Cameron Lamare took third in 16:39.97, while senior Bennett Gunderson (seventh, 17:22.13) also finished in the top 10. Senior Tanner Groshek (17:38.31) finished 13th, sophomore Gillie Suarez (18:04.06) was 19th, and freshman Ethan Archer (18:05.5) was 20th.
In the girls race, freshmen Sydney Valiska (12th, 21:08) and Anabella Filips (13th, 21:15.89) led the way for Holmen, while sophomore Taylor Bembnister (21:18.02) was close behind in 15th. Freshman Audra Newman (21:37.8) was 21st, and sophomore Molly Twitchell (21:39.16) was 23rd.
Tomah and Sparta will send individual qualifiers to the girls sectional: Timberwolves senior Hannah Wilcox-Borg finished sixth in 19:47.53 to take the first individual qualifier spot, while Spartans sophomore Mikayla Carkuff finished 14th in 21:16.49 grabbed the final of five individual slots.
Tomah will also send an individual qualifier to the boys sectional: Senior Kale Gnewikow finished eighth in 17:25.7 to take the fifth individual spot.
