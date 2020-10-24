WIAA cross country: Onalaska girls, boys teams qualify for Division 1 state meet

WYOCENA, Wis. — The Onalaska High School girls cross country team won Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Portage Sectional at Wyona Park in Wyocena, Wis., while the Hilltoppers’ boys team finished second as both teams punched their tickets to next weekend’s state meet.

Onalaska’s girls, who finished second at last season’s Division 1 state meet, continued their dominant year by taking each of the top four spots on Saturday.

Senior Kora Malecek won the meet in 17 minutes, 43.81 seconds, well ahead of second-place Lydia Malecek, who finished in 18:58.89. Fellow seniors Amalia Malecek (19:41.80) and Ellie Smith (19:59.05) were third and fourth, respectively.

Senior Carolyn Kearns finished eighth in 20:15.28 to round out the scoring for the Hilltoppers, who finished with 16 points.

Waunakee finished second with a score of 74, just edging Holmen (75) and Beaver Dam (76).

Tomah senior Hannah Wilcox-Borg and Vikings freshman Sydney Valiska qualified for the state meet as individuals. Wilcox-Borg finished fifth in 20:00.78, while Valiska was 11th in 20:32.96 to grab the fifth and final individual qualifier spot.