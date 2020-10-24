WIAA cross country: Onalaska girls, boys teams qualify for Division 1 state meet

WYOCENA, Wis. — The Onalaska High School girls cross country team won Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Portage Sectional at Wyona Park in Wyocena, Wis., while the Hilltoppers’ boys team finished second as both teams punched their tickets to next weekend’s state meet.
Onalaska’s girls, who finished second at last season’s Division 1 state meet, continued their dominant year by taking each of the top four spots on Saturday.
Senior Kora Malecek won the meet in 17 minutes, 43.81 seconds, well ahead of second-place Lydia Malecek, who finished in 18:58.89. Fellow seniors Amalia Malecek (19:41.80) and Ellie Smith (19:59.05) were third and fourth, respectively.
Senior Carolyn Kearns finished eighth in 20:15.28 to round out the scoring for the Hilltoppers, who finished with 16 points.
Waunakee finished second with a score of 74, just edging Holmen (75) and Beaver Dam (76).
Tomah senior Hannah Wilcox-Borg and Vikings freshman Sydney Valiska qualified for the state meet as individuals. Wilcox-Borg finished fifth in 20:00.78, while Valiska was 11th in 20:32.96 to grab the fifth and final individual qualifier spot.
Onalaska junior Tyler Lee won the boys race in 16:27.88 to lead his team to a score of 39, just two points behind sectional champion DeForest. Holmen (73) was third, and Dodgeville/Mineral Point (81) was fourth.
Behind Lee, senior Jacob Oeyn (17:17.45) was 10th, freshman Blake Burnstad (17:18.48) was 11th, junior Austin Oyen (17:19.56) was 14th, and sophomore Ryan Topolski (17:54.20) was 22nd.
Vikings junior Cameron Lamere finished eighth in 17:00.45 to qualify for the state meet as an individual.
Division 2 Westby Sectional
WESTBY — Aquinas will send its boys and girls teams to state after the boys won the Westby Sectional and the girls finished second.
West Salem’s boys took second to also earn a trip to the state meet, its first trip as a team since 2013.
The Blugolds’ boys team, which posted a score of 34, put three runners in the top six: junior Alec Taylor (third, 16:58.5), senior Mitch Ellis (fifth, 17:15.1) and senior Andrew Skemp (sixth, 17:15.8).
Freshman Jonathan Skemp (17:39.8) was 13th and junior Nick Drye (17:48.7) was 15th to round out Aquinas’ scoring.
The Panthers (46 points) were led by senior Charlie McKinney, who won the sectional in 16:42.2, and senior Brady Niemeier, who finished second in 16:56.7.
Sophomore Dawson Gronemus (17:45.9) was 14th, senior Carson Mooney (18:10.3) was 23rd, and freshman Brennan Garbers (18:22.5) was 25th to round out West Salem’s scoring.
G-E-T (57 points) finished third as a team, and Neillsville (104) was fourth.
Arcadia junior Jose Monroy and Red Hawks sophomore Sam Ruiter qualified for the state meet as individuals. Monroy finished seventh in 17:19.1, and Ruiter was ninth in 17:21.8.
Aquinas senior Karlie Meyer finished third in the girls race in 19:56.5 and classmate Fiona O’Flaherty (21:26.8) was eighth as the Blugolds finished just one point behind sectional champion Colby/Abbotsford (46 points).
Platteville (54 points) was third, and G-E-T (65) was fourth.
Blugolds sophomores Sara Gyllander (22:29.3), Bella Timm (22:36.2) and Naomi Koch (22:42.1) finished 21st, 24th and 25th, respectively, to round out their team’s scoring.
Prairie du Chien senior Meg Katzung and West Salem sophomore Macey Tauscher qualified for the state meet as individuals. Katzung finished fourth in 20:07, and Tauscher was sixth in 20:40.3.
