WIAA cross country: Onalaska girls seniors ready for final run together

It’s difficult to imagine the group of seniors that leads the Onalaska High School girls cross country team as anything but dominant.
But coach Darin Shepardson says there was a point in time where that was the case, even if it was short lived.
Shepardson got his first opportunity to work with the group — which includes Kora, Lydia and Amalia Malecek, Ellie Smith, Carolyn Kearns and Rachel Hosch — the summer before their freshman year. In comparison to other large Division 1 programs across the state, such as Muskego or Sun Prairie, who typically have athletes who are entering high school already running up to 20 miles a week, this Hilltoppers group was a bit behind the curve.
“They thought that running a mile or two miles in practice was a lot,” Shepardson recalled.
But the talent was clearly there, as was the necessary work ethic to turn that talent into results. By the end of that summer, Shepardson knew he had something special on his hands.
What has followed is that dominance the Coulee Region has grown accustomed to from this group over the past four years.
Onalaska has finished third or better at the past three WIAA Division 1 state meets, and on Saturday, the Hilltoppers’ seniors will run together a final time at the D1 state meet hosted by Hartland Arrowhead.
“You watch them develop as these goofy freshmen who really don’t know anything about training to young ladies who now know how to prepare and how to put themselves in the best position to race well,” Shepardson said. “And it takes time to develop that. It’s not an overnight thing, and it’s not something that you flip a switch.
“So for me, I not only get the opportunity to see them develop as runners, but I also get that opportunity to see them grow into wonderful young ladies. And all those girls that are seniors on my team are just that. They are wonderful young ladies.”
That evolution is among Shepardson’s favorite things about this group, and he fondly remembers the moments before it took the state cross country scene by storm.
“Seeing them excited for the fact that, you know, they came in thinking that they might (not) make varsity, let alone qualify for the state meet,” Shepardson said. “And when I mentioned to their parents that this group was going to be one of the top three teams in the state, that look on their parents face was like, ‘You are out of your mind.’”
It took some time for the group to collectively become aware of its potential, too. Even as the postseason began in 2017 — their freshman year — Shepardson thought the team ran tight, particularly in sectionals, in which it finished 14 points behind first-place Hudson.
But the next weekend, at the state meet, the Hilltoppers finished third and 44 points ahead of Hudson.
From there, the expectation has been that this group would help Onalaska compete for a state title. The Hilltoppers finished third at state again in 2018 and second a year ago, and Kora Malecek has maintained throughout this season that their goal is to win this weekend.
Any nerves from that freshman season have been squashed and replaced with a businesslike approach. But equally important, Shepardson says, is the group’s ability to relax and have fun — whether that’s Kora Malecek and her quail or the entire group pulling pranks on the boys team at their yearly retreats, including one involving a “stinky fish.”
“We make sure that we don’t squeeze the fun out of things, and that’s something we talk about as a coaching staff,” Shepardson said. “... We also know that there is a certain amount of gravity that comes with success, and we always need to make sure that we keep our anti-gravity boots on and are able to kind of release ourselves from those bonds.”
Shepardson said the team has been walking that fine line in practice this week as the seniors work to go out on top in their final race as a group.
“We get them for four years. It’s our job to help mold them, give them some wings so that — whether they continue to run or not — give them some wings that they can use to help fly out of this nest,” Shepardson said.
“If they want to come back, that’s great. But it’s cool for us to know that they don’t have to come back because they have been working on those wings, and now they’re able to fly.”
HILLTOPPERS BOYS GET OVER THE HUMP: After narrowly missing the trip to state a season ago — which Shepardson attributed in part to nerves similar to what the girls team experienced in 2017 — the Onalaska boys team qualified for the first time since 2015 by taking second at the Portage Sectional.
Junior Tyler Lee won the sectional in 16 minutes, 27.88 seconds, and senior Jacob Oyen, freshman Blake Burnstad, junior Austin Oyen and sophomore Ryan Topolski rounded out the Hilltoppers’ top five.
While Onalaska is certainly focused on the task at hand this weekend, simply qualifying for the state meet could prove to be a nice stepping stone for the future — especially given the team will only lose Jacob Oyen from its top five but will add Ron Walters, a transfer from Onalaska Luther, next season.
“If this can build a little bit of excitement around cross country, maybe we can get a few more kids that want to don those running shoes and fight that good fight,” Shepardson said.
