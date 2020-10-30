WIAA cross country: Onalaska girls seniors ready for final run together

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the next weekend, at the state meet, the Hilltoppers finished third and 44 points ahead of Hudson.

From there, the expectation has been that this group would help Onalaska compete for a state title. The Hilltoppers finished third at state again in 2018 and second a year ago, and Kora Malecek has maintained throughout this season that their goal is to win this weekend.

Any nerves from that freshman season have been squashed and replaced with a businesslike approach. But equally important, Shepardson says, is the group’s ability to relax and have fun — whether that’s Kora Malecek and her quail or the entire group pulling pranks on the boys team at their yearly retreats, including one involving a “stinky fish.”

“We make sure that we don’t squeeze the fun out of things, and that’s something we talk about as a coaching staff,” Shepardson said. “... We also know that there is a certain amount of gravity that comes with success, and we always need to make sure that we keep our anti-gravity boots on and are able to kind of release ourselves from those bonds.”

Shepardson said the team has been walking that fine line in practice this week as the seniors work to go out on top in their final race as a group.