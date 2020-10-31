WIAA Division 1 state cross country: Kora Malecek wins title, Onalaska girls third

"The first (session) had Whitefish Bay and Muskego racing each other, and those two teams match up pretty well together when it comes to racing together," said Shepardson, whose team ran in the second session. "In the third session, you had Kimberly, Kaukauna, which were also pushing each other.

"In our race, there just wasn't a team like that for us. We were just kind of out there by ourselves. It's interesting when you look at the winners of the first session, second session and third session. They finished first, second and third in the state and never raced against each other."

But Shepardson was certainly grateful for his team being able to compete with so many events being shelved do to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that the Hilltoppers have placed third or better in Division 1 four straight years wasn't lost on him.

"That's an accomplishment," he said. "I think the girls wanted more, and maybe on a different day or with a different setup, that could have happened. But I'm proud of this group of young ladies and what they've done."

Amalia Malecek was 38th overall (19:41), and senior Carolyn Kearns was 60th (20:18.7). Junior Jillian Lonning was 62nd (20:20.2) to round out Onalaska's scoring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}