WIAA Division 1 state wrestling: Holmen's Kratochvill fourth

Holmen High School junior Parker Kratochvill wrestled his way to a fourth-place finish in the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament at Kaukauna High School on Saturday.

Kratochvill, one of two Holmen qualifiers, split four matches with losses in the quarterfinals and third-place matches after two wins in between them.

Kratochvill drew top-ranked Nicolar Rivera of Stoughton in the 132-pound quarterfinals and lost a 14-5 major decision. He followed that wby pinning fourth-ranked Bryce Jankowski of Cedarburg and a 4-3 decision over fifth-ranked Cody Goebel of Mukwonago.

Third-ranked Cade Willis (16-1) of Union Grove beat Kratochvill 6-1 for third place.

Teammate Carter Vetsch and Logan/Central junior Cole Fitzpatrick had fifth-place finishes in Division 1.

Vetsch (17-3) shut out two opponents, including Hudson's Jacob Hansen 2-0 to finish fifth. Second-ranked Vetsch also beat Waterford's Evan Danowski 5-0 in his first consolation bout. Vetsch was sent to the consolation round on a 9-4 loss to eighth-ranked Griffin Bekish (17-3) of Kaukauna.

Fitzpatrick (10-4) started and finished with victories and earned fifth place with a 2-1 decision over River Falls' Travis Moelter. He also beat Wilmot's Logan DeFilippo 7-0 in the quarterfinal round before consecutive losses that set up the fifth-place bout.

