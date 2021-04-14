WIAA Division 1 volleyball: DeForest ends Holmen's season in sectional semifinals

The Vikings block struggled to put the Norskies away early on but truly rose to the occasion over the course of the match, much to the delight of Maier. DeForest’s defense did its part however, siphoning off the back row after Holmen had early success with deep tip and push kills.

“I think just as the game progressed, we weren’t able to depend on some of those open spots we had kind of uncovered early in the game,” Maier said. “So once they made some adjustments, the girls struggled to kind of find those open spots on the court and DeForest made it hard on us to convert those points.”

Christanovich and junior Mara Schmidt each notched four blocks while juniors Ellie Kline and Kassie Mueller had 30 and 19 digs, respectively, for the Vikings. Meanwhile, Czarnecki tallied seven blocks while Kendall Rauls dished out 25 assists and Megan Elvekrog had 26 digs to help lead DeForest.

Even in the season-ending defeat, the future looks extremely bright for Holmen following the program’s second regional title in three seasons. The Vikings will bid farewell to just Jahr and senior Raegan Boe from this year’s team, and with a shortened turnaround, Maier is confident the returning group will be ready to go sooner, rather than later, this upcoming fall.