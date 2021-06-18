WIAA Division 2 sectional track and field: Kalli Knoble a four-event state qualifier for Logan

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Logan High School track and field junior Kalli Knoble qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet in four events, while G-E-T senior Luke Vance and junior Quinn Wenthe qualified in three apiece with their performances at the Osceola Sectional on Thursday.

The top four finishers in each event at sectionals advance to the state meet.

Knoble won the girls high jump by clearing 5 feet, 3 inches and finished third in the long jump (16-4¾). She was also part of the Rangers’ 400- and 800-meter relay teams, which both placed second with times of 50.56 seconds and 1:46.19, respectively.

Vance won the boys 100 (11.07), 200 (22.51) and 400 (49.84), while Wenthe won the girls 100 hurdles (15.81), finished third in the 300 hurdles (47.41) and was part of the Red Hawks’ 1,600 relay team, which finished third in 4:11.42.

Senior Rachel Amoth, who tied for third in the high jump (5-1), was also part of that 1,600 relay team.

West Salem senior Nathan Gribble won the boys discus (159-2) and was second in the shot put (52-1), while Logan junior Martell Owens was third in the boys shot put (50-2) and fourth in the discus (133-2).

