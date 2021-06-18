WIAA Division 2 sectional track and field: Kalli Knoble a four-event state qualifier for Logan

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Logan High School track and field junior Kalli Knoble qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet in four events, while G-E-T senior Luke Vance and junior Quinn Wenthe qualified in three apiece with their performances at the Osceola Sectional on Thursday.
The top four finishers in each event at sectionals advance to the state meet.
Knoble won the girls high jump by clearing 5 feet, 3 inches and finished third in the long jump (16-4¾). She was also part of the Rangers’ 400- and 800-meter relay teams, which both placed second with times of 50.56 seconds and 1:46.19, respectively.
Vance won the boys 100 (11.07), 200 (22.51) and 400 (49.84), while Wenthe won the girls 100 hurdles (15.81), finished third in the 300 hurdles (47.41) and was part of the Red Hawks’ 1,600 relay team, which finished third in 4:11.42.
Senior Rachel Amoth, who tied for third in the high jump (5-1), was also part of that 1,600 relay team.
West Salem senior Nathan Gribble won the boys discus (159-2) and was second in the shot put (52-1), while Logan junior Martell Owens was third in the boys shot put (50-2) and fourth in the discus (133-2).
The Rangers’ boys 3,200 relay team of Isaac Trohkimoinen, Daniel Wilson, Dominic Kreiling and Jameson Jones won the event in 8:27.07.
Panthers senior Carson Mooney finished third in the boys 800 (2:03.74) and was part of the 3,200 relay team that finished second (8:29.07).
Logan’s boys finished second as a team with 56 points and trailed only Osceola (63). G-E-T tied for third (50), while West Salem (41) was fifth.
G-E-T and Logan’s girls tied for fifth with 40½ points.
Whitewater Sectional
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Westby senior Brett Jorgenson qualified for state in the 100 and 200 with second-place finishes and respective times of 11.49 and 22.88 seconds.
Junior teammate Evan Gluch placed second in the pole vault (13-0).
Senior Katrina Koppa got through in the 100 hurdles (16.16), and senior Nick Schneider did the same in the shot put (50-8) for Viroqua.