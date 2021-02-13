WIAA Division 2 state wrestling: PdC's Rhett Koenig repeats as champion; Andersen wins third medal

Rhett Koenig could bank on loads of experience despite being a freshman while wrestling for a WIAA Division 2 state championship last year.

And while he is certainly more experienced as a Prairie du Chien High School sophomore, Koenig faced a much different situation when he lined up to face Neillsville co-op sophomore Luke Dux on Saturday.

"When I wrestled (Portage's Chase) Beckett (for the championship) last year, I'd already wrestled him twice, and that sure helped a lot," Koenig said. "It wasn't the same this year because you get here and see a bracket of people you haven't wrestled yet because of the way the season was."

But none of that mattered.

Dux (14-3) followed his scouting report, and it worked until Koenig (19-1) decided it wouldn't any longer. Koenig became a two-time state champion by pinning Dux four minutes into their 113-pound title bout at Adams-Friendship.

Dux fought his way to a scoreless first period and took a 1-0 lead before Koenig took control quickly and for good.

“I knew it was going to be hard to score on me,” Koenig said about going to the third period in a tight match. “I just had to trust that my offense would be better than his, and things just started coming together near the end.”