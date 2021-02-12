WIAA Division 2 state wrestling: Viroqua's Cale Anderson chases Division 2 title

He also wants to show up to that first practice — wherever it may be — as a state champion, and Saturday represents his final chance to do that.

Anderson felt like he had a good start to the season after being part of Viroqua's football team, which opted to play a fall schedule. That gave a sense of normalcy to a season that was going to be unique to say the least and kept him in shape.

"I think that was a benefit to him and all of our wrestlers who played," Viroqua wrestling coach Eric Anderson said. "It got the kids back in the routine of working out and coming to practice again.

"We had kids out there competing and being active. If we didn't have football, we'd have some kids who really hadn't been involved in athletics since last March. Having a football season was a great lead-in (for winter sports) and something the kids needed."

Cale took advantage and wrestled quadrangular dual meets like tournaments. While giving the team what it needed in his matches, he made sure to fine-tune what he wanted to do as an individual.

And Cale's senior season has been about points.