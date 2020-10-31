WIAA Division 3 cross country: Cashton's Carpenter, Brookwood boys second

WEST SALEM — Cashton High School senior Jarret Carpenter placed second in the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet at Maple Grove Venues on Saturday in a time of 16 minutes, 7.41 seconds.
The championship he sought was denied by Durand junior Parker Schneider, who won the meet with a time of 16:05.78.
The second-place finish was an improvement over his state finishes as a junior and sophomore, where he finished ninth and 16th place, respectively.
“Obviously, coming out here like everyone, I want to win. But I’m just really glad that over my three years of cross country, I’ve built a solid reputation and I kept working and I kept going up the ladder, you could say,” Carpenter said. “To be able to be in one of the top spots in the state meet is just a blessing.”
Both Carpenter and Schneider were in the same session, as the race was split into three heats to allow the venue to be cleared so that social distance guidelines could be followed. Cashton coach Jeremy Mosley knew that of all the competition, Schneider might be the stiffest test.
“We had not run against Parker since last year's state meet,” Mosley said. “We kind of saw what his times had been, kind of knew the competition he had faced and thought, ‘OK, he's probably going to be the guy to beat. Let's just run our race, and see where it puts us.”
Carpenter had the plan in place to try to beat out Schneider down the stretch, but could not close the final 2-second gap at the end.
“I was going to try to stay with (Schneider), keep him in sight and then hopefully do what I normally do and reel kids in at the end,” said Carpenter, who won Cashton's first individual sectional cross country championship last week. “That’s normally what happens if there’s somebody in front of me, I normally have a good finish, and I can out-kick them. But sadly that didn’t happen today.”
Mosley saw Carpenter begin to close the gap in the second half of the race, and knew that it was going to be an interesting finish.
“Jarret’s been running the second half of races really well all season. And so when he had gained on him by the two-mile mark, I thought, ‘We’ve got a shot.’ He had put himself in a position to do that,” Mosley said. “So really, the strategy was to run strong enough to be in a spot to have a chance and not be afraid to race up front, because he is an up-front racer.”
Despite falling just a few steps short of winning it all, Carpenter wasn’t disappointed in the finish.
“It was definitely a race. I gave it my all, and it was just a great race overall. I’m super happy with it, couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Carpenter said. “ I gave it my all, and that’s all I could ever ask for.”
BROOKWOOD BOYS SECOND: After winning the first session of the day, the Falcons had to sit patiently for quite some time before finding out that they had finished second in the Division 3 meet.
“We knew we won our heat, and so it was a long, torturous day of waiting to get the results,” Brookwood coach Mindy Waddell said. “We had a game plan, and the boys executed it perfectly.
Sophomore Dylan Powell paced the Falcons with a 15th-place finish (17:43), just ahead of a cluster of his teammates.
Senior Roberto Mendoza (18.00) and freshman Brady Hansen (18:01) finished consecutively in 22nd and 23rd place, respectively, and senior Cristian Barrientos placed 26th with a time of 18:13. Junior Charly Guzman rounded out the Brookwood scoring with a 35th-place finish and a time of 18:29.
Hansen finishing third of his teammates — after being the fifth Brookwood runner at sectionals — surprised Waddell the most, and let Waddell know that the Falcons were in for a special day.
“At the finish line, Brady came in, and I was not expecting him,” Waddell said. “I pretty much lost my composure in a good way, because I couldn't believe how much he had moved up from the second mile to the third.”
The Brookwood runners and their families had gathered for a potluck dinner when the results came in, and seeing the Falcons on the second-place line was a pleasant surprise after an unpredictable fall.
“Honestly, I don't know how I can put it into words because of the roller-coaster season,” Waddell said of the result. “It really is the cherry on top of the cake. It’s indescribable.”
GIRLS: The Cochrane-Fountain City girls team placed 10th, led by sophomore Reese Ehrat, who placed 12th individually with a time of 19:52.18. Sophomore Breilynn Halverson was 45th with a time of 21:11.42, while senior Jordan Sweno placed 85th (22:42.29), senior Teigan Ehrat 88th (22:50.20), and freshman Emma Mann 91st (23:09.64) for the Pirates.
