WIAA Division 3 cross country: Cashton's Carpenter, Brookwood boys second

Carpenter had the plan in place to try to beat out Schneider down the stretch, but could not close the final 2-second gap at the end.

“I was going to try to stay with (Schneider), keep him in sight and then hopefully do what I normally do and reel kids in at the end,” said Carpenter, who won Cashton's first individual sectional cross country championship last week. “That’s normally what happens if there’s somebody in front of me, I normally have a good finish, and I can out-kick them. But sadly that didn’t happen today.”

Mosley saw Carpenter begin to close the gap in the second half of the race, and knew that it was going to be an interesting finish.

“Jarret’s been running the second half of races really well all season. And so when he had gained on him by the two-mile mark, I thought, ‘We’ve got a shot.’ He had put himself in a position to do that,” Mosley said. “So really, the strategy was to run strong enough to be in a spot to have a chance and not be afraid to race up front, because he is an up-front racer.”

Despite falling just a few steps short of winning it all, Carpenter wasn’t disappointed in the finish.