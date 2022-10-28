WIAA Division 3 football: Onalaska advances past Level 2 for first time in 26 years

ONALASKA —Coach Tom Yashinsky’s teams had “always gotten stuck” at Level 2 of the state playoffs in his 11 seasons coaching the Onalaska High School football team.

The top-seed Hilltoppers victory over fourth-seeded Medford 42-12 in the WIAA Division 3 second round Friday night put Onalaska (11-0) through to Level 3 for the first time in 26 years.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Yashinsky said. “It’s been a tough one to get over the top of and these guys at the beginning of the year had this dream of ‘We’re going to level 3 and we want to go further.’ They got there tonight.”

Speaking to his team and fans from the “O-Zone” after the win, Yashinsky was right on the edge of getting choked up while delivering two messages.

The message to his team? We’re not done. Senior quarterback Adam Skifton received that message loud and clear.

“It means a lot, but we’re not done,” Skifton said. “We’ve known all season our goal. Our goal is to win 14 games, not 11. We’ve got three more weeks ahead of us and we’re not done.”

The message to the fans? Come back the same time next week. The Hilltoppers will host Rice Lake in the quarterfinals next Friday with a chance to once again flip the script on their program history.

“We got a lot of work to do and a Rice Lake team that we’ve seen many times before and haven’t come out on the end of it,” Yashinsky said. “We know the hill we’ve got to climb still, but at least this time it’s on home turf.”

Junior running back Brady Kuhn had three touchdowns for the Hilltoppers, including a one-yard run on the opening possession. The extra-point kick was blocked.

After senior Matty Burnette intercepted a pass by the Raiders (8-3) on the next drive, some trickery from him and Skifton extended the lead.

Burnette received the handoff from Skifton, who snuck through the defense and caught a Burnette 10-yard pass in the end zone. Burnette then threw a pass to Noah Mack and the two-point conversion to make it 14-0 after one quarter.

“I can throw the ball a little bit,” Burnette said. “Whenever I get my opportunities, I take advantage. (Skifton) was wide open, I just had to make the toss.”

A 53-yard bootleg run by Skifton helped set up another touchdown run by Kuhn early in the second. After senior Sean Gilles recovered a Raiders fumble, Kuhn caught a screen pass and took it 36 yards to the house to make it 28-0.

A short field and a facemask penalty helped Medford score their first points on a one-yard touchdown run by senior running back Tukker Schreiner. Skifton found his favorite target, senior wide receiver Nicky Odom, for a four-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half to make it 35-6 at the break.

Skifton threw for 232 passing yards and three touchdowns while Odom had 11 catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Matchups on the outside were one area of the Medford defense the Hilltoppers came into the meeting looking to exploit.

“That was a good football team and we kind of just overwhelmed them,” Yashinsky said. “Our defense is pretty good. (Medford) is a good football team, they played some really tough games this year and did some great things. We’ve got some guys that are pretty good, too. We had some matchups and we took advantage of them.”

Odom got a touch pass and blockers in the third quarter for a 10-yard touchdown. Medford senior quarterback Logan Baumgartner struggled all game, going 5-for-15 for 77 yards, but finished with a fourth-quarter 14-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Cole Dassow.

The Hilltoppers will face Rice Lake next Friday at 7 p.m. with a spot in the semifinals on the line.