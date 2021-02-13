WIAA Division 3 state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas' Flege, De Soto's Brosinski third

The Aquinas High School wrestling team advanced four qualifiers to the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament, and all four brought home some kind of medal from Wausau East on Saturday.

Sophomore Tate Flege placed third at 126 pounds, and freshman Jake Fitzpatrick, junior Joe Penchi and freshman David Malin all finished fourth during a big day for the Blugolds.

Flege (16-4) entered the tournament as the state's third seed and lived up to the billing. He won three of four matches in his first state appearance and came back from a semifinal loss to win twice in consolation bouts.

Flege beat fourth-ranked Bryer Christel of Reedsville 4-2 to qualify for the third-place match. he then beat fifth-ranked Jericho Helser of Shiocton 5-2 to end the season on a high note.

Flege beat sixth-ranked Juan Alonso of Waterloo in the quarterfinal round before eventual champion Tanner Gerber of Cameron beat him 15-1 in the semifinals.

Penchi (14-2) lost his first two matches of the season and split the four the wrestled. Penchoi advanced to the 145-pound third-place match against Poynette's Gunna Hamre by beating Stratford's Elijah Lucio 8-4 in a consolation semifinal.