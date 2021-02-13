WIAA Division 3 state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas' Flege, De Soto's Brosinski third

The Aquinas High School wrestling team advanced four qualifiers to the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament, and all four brought home some kind of medal from Wausau East on Saturday.
Sophomore Tate Flege placed third at 126 pounds, and freshman Jake Fitzpatrick, junior Joe Penchi and freshman David Malin all finished fourth during a big day for the Blugolds.
Flege (16-4) entered the tournament as the state's third seed and lived up to the billing. He won three of four matches in his first state appearance and came back from a semifinal loss to win twice in consolation bouts.
Flege beat fourth-ranked Bryer Christel of Reedsville 4-2 to qualify for the third-place match. he then beat fifth-ranked Jericho Helser of Shiocton 5-2 to end the season on a high note.
Flege beat sixth-ranked Juan Alonso of Waterloo in the quarterfinal round before eventual champion Tanner Gerber of Cameron beat him 15-1 in the semifinals.
Penchi (14-2) lost his first two matches of the season and split the four the wrestled. Penchoi advanced to the 145-pound third-place match against Poynette's Gunna Hamre by beating Stratford's Elijah Lucio 8-4 in a consolation semifinal.
Third-ranked Hamre then beat fourth-ranked Penchi 5-4 in the placement match. Penchi was dropped o the consolation bracket after a quarterfinal loss and responded with a 10-4 win over Cadott's Tristan Drier.
Fitzpatrick and Malin both won quarterfinal matches before losing in the semifinals.
Fitzpatrick (16-4) lost a 9-6 decision to Iowa-Grant/Highland's Elliot Biba in the 106-pound third-place match. Fitzpatrick beat Crandon's Elliot Glinski 7-1 in the quarterfinal and third-ranked Mason Carpenter of Oshkosh Lourdes Academy 3-1 in the consolation semifinal round.
Malin (17-3) also split four matches at 160. Boyceville's Tyler Dormanen (17-3) beat Malin 9-6 in the third-place match after Malin won a 9-2 consolation semifinal over Mineral Point's Bo Hanson.
Malin beat Cedar Grove-Belgium's Dylan Teunissen 11-5 in the quarterfinals.
BROSINSKI THIRD, GARCIA FOURTH: De Soto's qualifying duo of junior Aiden Brosinski and senior Cezar Garcia both both won medals after semifinal losses at 152 and 195, respectively.
Brosinski (18-1) placed third for the second year in a row and only lost to top seed and eventual champion Kole Marco of St. Croix Falls. Mark beat Brosinski 3-1 in the semifinals after Brosinski advanced with a 1-minute, 13-second pin of Bonduel's Max Sokolski in the quarterfinals.
He beat Iowa-Grant/Highland's Colton Cutts by technical fall to qualify for the third-place bout. Brosinski beat Sokolski again in that one, this time by a score of 9-1.
Garcia (15-3) drew eventual champion Trett Joles in the quarterfinal round and came back from a pin to pin Shiocton's Dylan Larson in 1:42 in a consolation opener. He then pinned Mishicot's Joe Desotelle in 3:22 to advance to the third-place match.
Random Lake's Brock Upson (18-4) won that match 3-2 in ultimate tie break.
NOTTESTAD FIFTH, ROGSTAD SIXTH: Westby junior Dylan Nottestad (21-2) finished on the right foot with a 7-2 win over Mineral Point's Daniel Nordstrom in the 220-pound fifth-place bout.
Nottestad's tournament began with a 7-4 loss to third-ranked Cole Ebert of Reedsville, and he advanced to the consolation semifinals due to a forfeit.
Top-ranked Gauderman (18-3) handed Nottestad a 9-5 loss to send him the fifth-place match.
Blair-Taylor senior Chris Rogstad (12-5) won one of four matches and lost a fifth-place match to Manawa's Elmhosrt via pin. Rogstad's victory was a 7-3 decision over Random Lake's Jordan Arendt in the first consolation round.