WIAA Division 4 girls basketball: C-FC stifles Blair-Taylor for first regional title since 2016

"We had some things we had planned tonight, it just didn't work as well as it should. It really just comes down to our job getting it done. Again, the defense was good, but there are always gaps open and we have to find them."

The Wildcats hung around thanks to sophomore Lindsay Steien, who finished with a game-high 24 points. The lefty scored 15 of the Wildcats' 30 second half points. She was so effective that the Pirates had to switch to a box-and-one down the stretch with Lindsey Peterson guarding her 1-on-1, while the rest of the Pirates stayed in their zone.

"Steien is really, really tough going to her left," Peterson said. "And they set some monster screens for her. But the zone did a really nice job tonight."

But for every basket Steien made it seemed Jordyn Halverson had an answer on the other end.

The senior forward had a mini 6-0 run that kick started a 14-5 run to push a 33-31 C-FC lead to 47-36 early in the second half. When the Wildcats cut it back down to 52-47, it was Halverson that steadied the ship with a bucket to push the lead back up to seven. That five-point deficit was as close as Blair-Taylor would come as Halverson finished with a team-high 21 points.