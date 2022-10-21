WIAA Division 5 football: Aquinas turns frustration into production in blowout first round win

Aquinas football coach Tom Lee gave his team two minutes on Monday to get out any frustration over being a third-seed in the WIAA Division 5 bracket following a loss to West Salem.

“I wanted it to be over with,” Lee said. “They talked about it Saturday when we were together, I’m sure they talked about it Sunday and then probably Monday at school. That’s a waste of energy as far as I’m concerned.”

Two minutes of venting was followed by a week of what Lee called “outstanding” practices that culminated in a 51-8 victory over sixth-seed Durand-Arkansaw on Friday at Roger Harring Stadium in a first round matchup.

Sophomore defensive back Treyton Bahr, who led the charge for the Blugolds (9-1) defense with three interceptions and a pick-six, said he saw a whole new side of his team this week in practice.

“Our intensity in practice this week was unstoppable,” Bahr said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen the team like this before. Playing West Salem was a good matchup for us coming in to the playoffs. It felt good to get this win.”

The Blugolds win means a long road trip next Friday to face an undefeated second-seed, Maple Northwestern, in the second round.

“Can’t wait to get their film and start working on them,” Lee said. “We’ve on purpose not looked forward at all. We didn’t know if we’d win or what happens on the other side of the bracket. All we can worry about is what we’re going to do. Now we have an idea.”

While Aquinas enters the playoffs as the defending Division 5 champions, Lee admitted even his team enters playoff games with nerves.

The Blugolds looked plenty comfortable at the end of the first quarter after scoring 30 unanswered points and forcing three interceptions from the normally run-heavy Panthers. The second half featured a running clock after Aquinas went to the halftime break leading 44-0.

“You play in these playoff games and if you lose you go home,” Lee said. “Half of these teams are turning their equipment in tomorrow, so that makes a sense of finality and you get nervous. It puts some real pressure on them.

“When you’ve got a team that usually runs that ball and force them to do something they don’t really want to do, that makes them play up hill. That’s tough. I’ve been on the other end of that score, too. You have to do what you don’t want to and you’re stuck.”

Senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer went seven-for-nine and threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the first quarter.

After going three-and-out on their opening possession, Flottmeyer found senior wide receiver Collin Conzemius for a 68-yard touchdown on the first of many big plays for the Blugolds.

“It’s going to be really big to have those explosive plays moving forward in this postseason, most definitely,” Flottmeyer said. “It’s something we’ve looked for in the regular season and now we carry that into the postseason. Big credit to coach (Steve) Kramer for installing those plays, he does a great job game planning for plays like that to happen.”

The Panthers (5-5) responded by reaching Aquinas territory before throwing their first interception of the game to Bahr. Four plays later, Flottmeyer found sophomore Kyle White for a 69-yard touchdown.

Junior David Malin — who would also rush for a 55-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter — intercepted another Durand-Arkansaw pass two plays later. An immediate 53-yard touchdown pass from Flottmeyer to sophomore Declan Hass was the Blugolds second touchdown in just over a minute.

An interception return touchdown by Bahr made it 30-0 at the end of the first quarter. A third picked off pass by Bahr on a fake punt set up a short field for Aquinas on their way to a four-yard touchdown run by senior Calvin Hargrove.

“We thought we might get our hands on three footballs,” Lee said. “I didn’t know we were going to intercept all of them with one kid in the first half. We told them we were going to have some chances and you’ve got to take advantage of it. That was big time plays from (Bahr).”

Hargrove added a 45-yard touchdown catch before halftime. The Panthers lone score came on a 74-yard touchdown run by senior Dawson Hartung, who finished with the majority of his team’s offense at 161 rushing yards.