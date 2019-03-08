GREEN BAY — Had Kayla Bahr gone to any other Coulee Region high school, she would more than likely be in her third year as a varsity starter.
But Bahr, a junior on the Aquinas High School girls basketball team, was a role player before this season, succeeding in her spurts on the floor, but dividing minutes with a bevy of other talented Blugolds.
Thursday’s WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game against Milwaukee Academy of Science at the Resch Center showed on a big stage what Aquinas coach Dave Donarski has seen throughout the years — Bahr’s a player equipped for whatever her team needs in a particular situation.
Need a smart, strong defender against guards or forwards? Bahr’s been that.
Need someone to run point when fellow junior and Iowa State-bound starter Lexi Donarski gets into foul trouble? Bahr did that Thursday.
She’s played all five positions offensively and guarded all five defensively for Aquinas (26-1) this season, and her coach called her the team’s “glue” after they topped the Novas 77-59 in the semifinal.
Bahr’s interchangeability will be crucial for Aquinas as it tries to defend its Division 4 crown on Saturday against Melrose-Mindoro (26-1), a game slated for approximately 12:45 p.m.
“I’ve always been a utility player, for sure. Especially because my height’s (5-foot-8) kind of weird, that contributes to it. I’ve always been a guard, but this year, not having another post kind of threw us for a loop,” said Bahr, whose listed as a guard/forward.
“They’ve got me touches inside, which helped us. I’ve never been a point guard either, but getting minutes in practice, practicing those spots, (Dave Donarski) doing that gave me more confidence with the ball. My teammates trusting me to play all (positions) gives me confidence.”
Dave Donarski showed his confidence in Bahr during Thursday’s semifinal when Lexi Donarski picked up her third foul in the first half. He let Bahr continue to play despite having two fouls, and she was one of the catalyst that kept Aquinas in a tight game at halftime.
“It gives me all the confidence in the world that he trusts me with the ball in those situations. That’s how I get through that, that’s how I keep running the team,” Bahr said.
Bahr finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, four and six of which, respectively, came in the first half.
“She’s a brilliant kid, which makes it a lot easier to transition from one spot to the other,” Dave Donarski said. “Her headiness and basketball IQ, when to shoot it, when to distribute it, is off the charts.”
Bahr reflected on some of the differences for her this season in comparison to this one on Friday as the Blugolds prepared to practice at Green Bay Notre Dame. She’s shown this year that she can be productive in a variety of ways, and knows those skills were built by practicing hard against her teammates.
“Just always working hard in practice, and pushing myself in the offseason, helped me get where I am. Having teammates that are pushing me too really helps. In practice, everyone challenges everyone else,” she said.
The Blugolds are trying to repeat as champions by defeating the Mustangs again for the state title. While Aquinas has had a significant roster change from last season, Melrose-Mindoro will have the same five starters on the floor Saturday.
Bahr knows the Blugolds have to be strong defensively and play their game of efficient shooting and creating transition opportunities.
“It’s really cool that two local teams are back in the state championship, and that just shows the success of our area,” she said. “It’s always exciting to play them, and the atmosphere, all of the hype that this game brings makes me super excited to play.”