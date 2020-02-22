WIAA Division 1 sectional wrestling: Holmen qualifies 6 with 5 champs

VERONA, Wis. — The Holmen High School wrestling team, which already qualified for the WIAA team state tournament, will have six representatives at the individual state tournament in Madison next weekend.

The Vikings outscored all teams at the Division 1 Verona Sectional with a score of 149½ by crowning five champions and getting one runner-up on Saturday.

Parker Kratochvill (41-5, 1-6 pounds), Sam Smith (41-3, 113), Alex Pellowski (33-4, 120), Branson Beers (35-11, 126) and Drake Schams (41-4, 195) all won titles without much resistance — Kratochvill, Smith and Beers had three pins each, and Schams had two pins and a major decision — and teammate Carter Vetsch (46-6) joined them as state qualifiers with a second-place finish at 152. Vetsch's title was spoiled by a 14-4 loss to second-ranked Kaden Reetz (39-0) of Madison Memorial.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah advanced three individuals and Sparta two. Logan/Central was led by Dylan Ellefson (33-11), who placed third at 145, but only the top two finishers advanced.

Fourth-ranked Marques Fritsche (19-0) kept his unbeaten season going for the Timberwolves with a championship at 170, and Hayden Larson matched Fritsche's finish by pinning seventh-ranked Austin Rider of Sauk Prairie in 2 minutes to win at 285. Fritsche and Larson both had two pins in three matches.