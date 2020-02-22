You are the owner of this article.
WIAA Division 2 sectional wrestling: Prairie du Chien, G-E-T/Mel.-Min. each send 7 to state
WIAA SECTIONAL WRESTLING

WIAA Division 2 sectional wrestling: Prairie du Chien, G-E-T/Mel.-Min. each send 7 to state

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team racked up 123 points to win the WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany Sectional on Saturday.

The Blackhawks left with two champions and seven qualifiers for the individual state meet next weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Hannah

Senior Tyler Hannah (50-0) and Colten Wall (17-4) gave Prairie du Chien its champions as they swept through their brackets at 195 and 220, respectively.

Hannah pinned all three of his opponents to become a four-time state qualifier.

Rhett Koenig (47-6) started Prairie du Chien's run off with a second-place finish at 106, and he was the first runner-up on the Blackhawks' list of four. Koenig's loss came to top-ranked Chase Beckett (42-2) of Portage. Beckett won that match 3-1.

Matt Rogge (42-6), Traeton Saint (48-3) and Bradyn Saint (46-6) also finished second at respective weights of 132, 160 and 170. Traeton Saint, who is ranked first in Division 2, was beaten 12-4 by second-ranked Dean Neff (44-1) of Jefferson.

Rogge advanced to the championship bout, which he lost to Viroqua's Cale Anderson 4-1.

Luke Kramer (43-11) rounded out the Blackhawk state qualifiers with a third-place performance at 126.

Viroqua will have two qualifiers in Madison after both won championships in Evansville.

Anderson

Anderson (45-3) finished off his day with the win over Rogge after opening with a pin and major decision.

Josh Frye (44-4) recorded three pins to cruise through the bracket at 113.

Osceola Sectional

OSCEOLA, Wis. — G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro will send seven wrestlers to the individual state meet, including two sectional champions.

Tanner Andersen (113 pounds) and Bryce Burns (195) won their respective weight classes. Burns (44-3) won via pin in his first match of the day before beating Abbotsford/Colby's Carter Grewe 5-3 and Amery's Kake Hopke 7-1 to take the sectional title. Andersen (40-9) picked up a major decision win to start his day before beating Osceola's Thomas Oswald 6-0 and Spencer/Columbus' Ashton Ackman 5-1.

Sam Johnson (37-12), Hunter Andersen (36-11), Jacob Summers (39-9) and Trevor Daffinson (28-5) finished second at 138, 170, 182 and 285, respectively. Carson Koss (42-8) finished third at 106.

West Salem/Bangor's Evan Wolfe (39-8) also qualified for the individual state meet with a third-place finish at 126.

