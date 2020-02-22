WIAA Division 2 sectional wrestling: Prairie du Chien, G-E-T/Mel.-Min. each send 7 to state

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team racked up 123 points to win the WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany Sectional on Saturday.
The Blackhawks left with two champions and seven qualifiers for the individual state meet next weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Senior Tyler Hannah (50-0) and Colten Wall (17-4) gave Prairie du Chien its champions as they swept through their brackets at 195 and 220, respectively.
Hannah pinned all three of his opponents to become a four-time state qualifier.
Rhett Koenig (47-6) started Prairie du Chien's run off with a second-place finish at 106, and he was the first runner-up on the Blackhawks' list of four. Koenig's loss came to top-ranked Chase Beckett (42-2) of Portage. Beckett won that match 3-1.
Matt Rogge (42-6), Traeton Saint (48-3) and Bradyn Saint (46-6) also finished second at respective weights of 132, 160 and 170. Traeton Saint, who is ranked first in Division 2, was beaten 12-4 by second-ranked Dean Neff (44-1) of Jefferson.
Rogge advanced to the championship bout, which he lost to Viroqua's Cale Anderson 4-1.
Luke Kramer (43-11) rounded out the Blackhawk state qualifiers with a third-place performance at 126.
Viroqua will have two qualifiers in Madison after both won championships in Evansville.
Anderson (45-3) finished off his day with the win over Rogge after opening with a pin and major decision.
Josh Frye (44-4) recorded three pins to cruise through the bracket at 113.
Osceola Sectional
OSCEOLA, Wis. — G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro will send seven wrestlers to the individual state meet, including two sectional champions.
Tanner Andersen (113 pounds) and Bryce Burns (195) won their respective weight classes. Burns (44-3) won via pin in his first match of the day before beating Abbotsford/Colby's Carter Grewe 5-3 and Amery's Kake Hopke 7-1 to take the sectional title. Andersen (40-9) picked up a major decision win to start his day before beating Osceola's Thomas Oswald 6-0 and Spencer/Columbus' Ashton Ackman 5-1.
Sam Johnson (37-12), Hunter Andersen (36-11), Jacob Summers (39-9) and Trevor Daffinson (28-5) finished second at 138, 170, 182 and 285, respectively. Carson Koss (42-8) finished third at 106.
West Salem/Bangor's Evan Wolfe (39-8) also qualified for the individual state meet with a third-place finish at 126.