WIAA Division 2 sectional wrestling: Prairie du Chien, G-E-T/Mel.-Min. each send 7 to state

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team racked up 123 points to win the WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany Sectional on Saturday.

The Blackhawks left with two champions and seven qualifiers for the individual state meet next weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Senior Tyler Hannah (50-0) and Colten Wall (17-4) gave Prairie du Chien its champions as they swept through their brackets at 195 and 220, respectively.

Hannah pinned all three of his opponents to become a four-time state qualifier.

Rhett Koenig (47-6) started Prairie du Chien's run off with a second-place finish at 106, and he was the first runner-up on the Blackhawks' list of four. Koenig's loss came to top-ranked Chase Beckett (42-2) of Portage. Beckett won that match 3-1.

Matt Rogge (42-6), Traeton Saint (48-3) and Bradyn Saint (46-6) also finished second at respective weights of 132, 160 and 170. Traeton Saint, who is ranked first in Division 2, was beaten 12-4 by second-ranked Dean Neff (44-1) of Jefferson.

Rogge advanced to the championship bout, which he lost to Viroqua's Cale Anderson 4-1.

Luke Kramer (43-11) rounded out the Blackhawk state qualifiers with a third-place performance at 126.