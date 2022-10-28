WIAA football roundup: Bangor shuts out Potosi/Cassville, advances to Division 7 quarterfinals

POTOSI, Wis. — The Bangor High School football team became the first to shut out Potosi/Cassville in four years, and the performance moved them to the quarterfinal round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs next week.

The third-seeded Cardinals (10-1) beat the second-seeded Chieftains 20-0 for their fifth straight victory and earned a shot at top-seeded Pepin/Alma next week.

Senior Tanner Jones rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and senior teammate Clayton Lyga added 122 as Bangor (10-1) racked up 331 rushing yards.

The Cardinals, who scored all of their points in the first half, did the job defensively by holding Potosi/Cassville to 20 rushing yards a week after it ran for 327 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-0 win over C-FC.

Sam Crenshaw kicked field goals of 27 and 37 yards and made both of his extra points for the Cardinals, who also received a touchdown run from Cody Peterson..

Cashton 42, Ithaca 13

CASHTON — The top-seeded Eagles (11-0) outscored the Bulldogs 20-0 in the second half to advance to a quarterfinal game against second-seeded Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) next week.

Senior Colin O’Neil rushed for 139 yards and scored two touchdowns for Cashton, which went into halftime nursing a 22-13 lead against a team it beat handily during the first week of the season.

Quarterback Jacob Huntzicker passed for 58 yards and a touchdown, and Brett Hemmersbach had eight tackles for the Eagles, who won in the second round for the second consecutive year.

Division 5

Prairie du Chien 52, River Valley 15

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien running back Ty Wagner had 125 rushing yards and five touchdown carries for the Blackhawks (9-2) in their second victory of the season over River Valley.

Next week, Prairie du Chien will host the second-seed Brodhead/Juda at 7 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal game.

Wagner scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 35-yard run, but River Valley (4-7) responded to go ahead 8-7 following a successful two-point conversion.

The hosting Blackhawks took the lead back with a 3-yard touchdown run by Wagner with 1:03 remaining in the first quarter. A 22-yard interception return touchdown by Kurt Wall made it 20-8 at the end of the first.

After trading touchdowns in the second to make it 26-15 at halftime, Prairie du Chien scored 28 unanswered in the third quarter that included a pair of five-yard touchdown runs by Wagner. Wall also had a six-yard touchdown run and quarterback Maddox Cejka threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Blake Thiry for the eventual 52-15 final.

Drew Hird led Prairie Du Chien with seven tackles. Daniel Kruk and Wagner each had four tackles and two tackles for loss.

Division 6

Marshall 15, Onalaska Luther 12

MARSHALL, Wis. — Top-seeded Marshall (9-1) did just enough to edge out the fifth-seeded Knights (6-5) and end their season on the road.

8-Man

Belmont 14, De Soto 12

BELMONT, Wis. — The Pirates (8-2) postseason ended when an Evan Pedretti pass of fourth-down fell incomplete with 1:13 remaining against the hosting top-seeded Braves (9-1).

Evan Pedretti, who finished the game 13-for-25 with 130 yards and a touchdown, threw three straight incompletions to end his season. The quarterback had put De Soto in a position to tie the game with 8:22 left after rushing for a touchdown, but a failed two-point conversion kept the score at 14-12.

Kolby Lancaster of Belmont threw for 83 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a game-high 129 yards. Landon Pedretti led De Soto’s rushing attack with 54 yards while also recording three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.