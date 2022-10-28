 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
Presented By Carpets To Go
alert top story
WIAA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

WIAA football roundup: Bangor shuts out Potosi/Cassville, advances to Division 7 quarterfinals

From the COLLECTION: WIAA playoff football from Friday night series

POTOSI, Wis. — The Bangor High School football team became the first to shut out Potosi/Cassville in four years, and the performance moved them to the quarterfinal round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs next week.

The third-seeded Cardinals (10-1) beat the second-seeded Chieftains 20-0 for their fifth straight victory and earned a shot at top-seeded Pepin/Alma next week.

Tanner Jones mug

Jones

Senior Tanner Jones rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and senior teammate Clayton Lyga added 122 as Bangor (10-1) racked up 331 rushing yards.

The Cardinals, who scored all of their points in the first half, did the job defensively by holding Potosi/Cassville to 20 rushing yards a week after it ran for 327 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-0 win over C-FC.

Sam Crenshaw kicked field goals of 27 and 37 yards and made both of his extra points for the Cardinals, who also received a touchdown run from Cody Peterson..

People are also reading…

Cashton 42, Ithaca 13

CASHTON — The top-seeded Eagles (11-0) outscored the Bulldogs 20-0 in the second half to advance to a quarterfinal game against second-seeded Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) next week.

Colin O'Neil mug

O’Neil

Senior Colin O’Neil rushed for 139 yards and scored two touchdowns for Cashton, which went into halftime nursing a 22-13 lead against a team it beat handily during the first week of the season.

Quarterback Jacob Huntzicker passed for 58 yards and a touchdown, and Brett Hemmersbach had eight tackles for the Eagles, who won in the second round for the second consecutive year.

Division 5

Prairie du Chien 52, River Valley 15

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien running back Ty Wagner had 125 rushing yards and five touchdown carries for the Blackhawks (9-2) in their second victory of the season over River Valley.

Next week, Prairie du Chien will host the second-seed Brodhead/Juda at 7 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal game.

Wagner scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 35-yard run, but River Valley (4-7) responded to go ahead 8-7 following a successful two-point conversion.

The hosting Blackhawks took the lead back with a 3-yard touchdown run by Wagner with 1:03 remaining in the first quarter. A 22-yard interception return touchdown by Kurt Wall made it 20-8 at the end of the first.

After trading touchdowns in the second to make it 26-15 at halftime, Prairie du Chien scored 28 unanswered in the third quarter that included a pair of five-yard touchdown runs by Wagner. Wall also had a six-yard touchdown run and quarterback Maddox Cejka threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Blake Thiry for the eventual 52-15 final.

Drew Hird led Prairie Du Chien with seven tackles. Daniel Kruk and Wagner each had four tackles and two tackles for loss.

Division 6

Marshall 15, Onalaska Luther 12

MARSHALL, Wis. — Top-seeded Marshall (9-1) did just enough to edge out the fifth-seeded Knights (6-5) and end their season on the road.

8-Man

Belmont 14, De Soto 12

BELMONT, Wis. — The Pirates (8-2) postseason ended when an Evan Pedretti pass of fourth-down fell incomplete with 1:13 remaining against the hosting top-seeded Braves (9-1).

Evan Pedretti mug

E. Pedretti

Evan Pedretti, who finished the game 13-for-25 with 130 yards and a touchdown, threw three straight incompletions to end his season. The quarterback had put De Soto in a position to tie the game with 8:22 left after rushing for a touchdown, but a failed two-point conversion kept the score at 14-12.

Kolby Lancaster of Belmont threw for 83 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a game-high 129 yards. Landon Pedretti led De Soto’s rushing attack with 54 yards while also recording three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Finn Wrobel and Landon Pedretti each had five tackles for De Soto while Bryce Grelle had an interception.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News