WIAA girls basketball: After last year's ending, Bangor is excited to take the floor at state against Mineral Point

“Rebounding is always a concern, just when you’re talking about size,” Merlin Jones said. “That’s the No. 1 thing that I was worried (about). When you’ve got a couple of girls that are 6-foot, can we control those girls on the glass and the second-chance points out there.”

But Jones feels like Bangor will be able to pressure Mineral Point and get looks in transition.

“One of our keys is going to obviously be to push them to their weak hand and exploit that weakness for them,” Jones said. “They create a lot of their own turnovers out of it, just kind of a little sloppiness with it.”

The Pointers like to bring pressure of their own, but Tucker believes the Cardinals will be able to limit their turnovers.

Both teams hold wins over Shullsburg, their only common opponent, and two of Mineral Point’s losses have come to other state qualifiers — Division 2 Reedsburg and Division 5 Black Hawk.

And while Bangor certainly wants to play beyond its semifinal, the team is simply pleased to be back at state after last year’s ending.

“I just want to be able to play,” Tucker said. “That’ll be the big thing, just to be able to get on the court without anything bad happening before.”

