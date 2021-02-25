WIAA girls basketball: After last year's ending, Bangor is excited to take the floor at state against Mineral Point

BANGOR — Megan Miedema and Haley Jones were asleep when the knocks came to their doors.
The Bangor High School girls basketball team was in Green Bay for the 2020 WIAA Division 5 state tournament, and Jones had a feeling that being awakened the night before the Cardinals’ semifinal game wasn’t a good sign.
Indeed, the news that awaited them at the door was that the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — before Bangor even took the court at the Resch Center.
“All the girls came in our room,” said Miedema, now a senior. “(Cardinals coach Merlin Jones) kind of explained everything to us, and (there were) a lot of tears after that.”
Merlin Jones told the Tribune the next day it was “like ripping your heart out,” and it gave Bangor all the more motivation to return to state this year.
The Cardinals have accomplished just that — albeit in a different division — and earned the No. 2 seed for Friday’s Division 4 state tournament, which will be held at the La Crosse Center.
Bangor (19-2) will play third-seeded Mineral Point (16-5) in a 12:25 p.m. semifinal, while top-seeded Mishicot (18-2) and fourth-seeded Fall Creek (15-4) meet on the other side of the bracket. The winners will play in the championship, which is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
“That’s just a lot of motivation,” senior Haley Jones said of how last year ended. “This year’s going to be so much different there, but just getting to be back is the best part.”
“We always knew that we were going to come back and this year was going to be our year again,” junior guard Taylor Jacobson added. “We’re pushing hard this year, and we got back. So hopefully we can bring home that gold ball.”
The Cardinals advanced to state by beating Auburndale 67-55 in Saturday’s sectional final and have won four straight heading into Friday.
Sophomore guard Nora Tucker leads a balanced and guard-oriented attack with 11.8 points per game, while Miedema and Jacobson add 11 and 7.2 ppg. Jones has adjusted to a position change with the graduation of Karsen Kershner and scores 9.6 ppg while grabbing a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game, and the likes of senior guard Andrea Olson and juniors Madeline Janisch and Aliyah Langrehr play crucial minutes.
But defense is a point of emphasis for Bangor — the Cardinals’ goal is to hold opponents to 40 points and the team has allowed 39.7 points per game this season — and Mineral Point poses a test.
The Pointers average 57 points per game and have a nice balance of size and outside shooting. Junior guard Mallory Lindsey (11.7 ppg, 56 made 3-pointers) and senior guard Macy Aschliman (10.4 ppg, 34 3-pointers) lead the team in scoring. Junior guard Ella Chambers is also a deep threat with 30 made 3-pointers, while 6-foot forwards Kennedy Wenger and Blair Watters add 8.5 and 8.1 ppg.
“Rebounding is always a concern, just when you’re talking about size,” Merlin Jones said. “That’s the No. 1 thing that I was worried (about). When you’ve got a couple of girls that are 6-foot, can we control those girls on the glass and the second-chance points out there.”
But Jones feels like Bangor will be able to pressure Mineral Point and get looks in transition.
“One of our keys is going to obviously be to push them to their weak hand and exploit that weakness for them,” Jones said. “They create a lot of their own turnovers out of it, just kind of a little sloppiness with it.”
The Pointers like to bring pressure of their own, but Tucker believes the Cardinals will be able to limit their turnovers.
Both teams hold wins over Shullsburg, their only common opponent, and two of Mineral Point’s losses have come to other state qualifiers — Division 2 Reedsburg and Division 5 Black Hawk.
And while Bangor certainly wants to play beyond its semifinal, the team is simply pleased to be back at state after last year’s ending.
“I just want to be able to play,” Tucker said. “That’ll be the big thing, just to be able to get on the court without anything bad happening before.”