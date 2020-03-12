WIAA girls basketball: Aquinas 73, Crandon 42

GREEN BAY — The top-ranked Aquinas High School girls basketball has qualified to play in another WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

The Blugolds (25-1), who have won the last two state titles, used 23 points a piece from seniors Lexi Donarski and Taylor Theusch to beat Crandon 73-42 and qualify to play either Melrose-Mindoro or Mishicot on Saturday afternoon.

Donarski finished with 23 points and added nine rebounds, nine assists and seven steals as Aquinas won its 15th game in a row, pulling away from the Cardinals (21-5) in the second half. Theusch set a division record by making seven 3-pointers, and the Blugolds broke their own state tournament record with 12.

The Cardinals trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half but used seven straight points to get within 34-25 with 3:10 left on the clock. The Blugolds closed out the half with consecutive 3-pointers by Donarski and Weisbrod.

Crandon was within 11 when Tabitha Renkas converted a drive to the basket to cut the Aquinas lead to 46-35 with 13:38 to go, but the Blugolds responded with a 15-1 run that put them in control for good. Theusch made three 3-pointers during that run.

