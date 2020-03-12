WIAA girls basketball: Aquinas vs. Crandon

GREEN BAY — The top-ranked Aquinas High School girls basketball has built a 41-25 halftime lead on Crandon during the first of two WIAA Division 4 state semifinals at the Resch Center tonight.

The Blugolds (24-1), who are trying to win their third straight state championship used a 7-0 run early to gain some separation from the Cardinals (21-4) and finished the first half with eight 3-pointers.

Senior Lexi Donarski leads the Blugolds with 12 points, and sophomore Jacy Weisbrod has added 10. Both have hot a pair of 3-pointers for Aquinas. Senior Taylor Theusch is 3-for-5 from the 3-point line and has nine points, and Kayla bahr has eight points and five rebounds.

The Cardinals trailed by as many as 16 points but used seven straight points to get within 34-25 with 3:10 left in the half. The Blugolds closed out the half with consecutive 3-pointers by Donarski and Weisbrod.

