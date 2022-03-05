WIAA girls basketball: Bangor falls to Highland in Division 5 sectional final

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Just when the Bangor High School girls basketball team needed big shots, Nora Tucker and Aliyah Langrehr provided them.

Bangor had made just one field goal in the previous 10 minutes and trailed Highland by seven points with just over a minute left in Saturday's WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal.

But Tucker buried a deep 3-pointer from near the volleyball line on the left wing, and Langrehr followed by hitting a triple from near the left corner.

Suddenly, Bangor was within one with 42 seconds left.

But that was as close as Bangor got before falling to Highland 54-49 in Richland Center, a loss that denied Bangor its third straight state tournament appearance.

Langrehr, a senior guard, and Tucker, a junior guard, each finished with 13 points to pace Bangor, which ends its season at 26-3. And Langrehr had another opportunity late to tie the game.

After Langrehr's 3, which brought Bangor within 50-49, Highland's Meg Tarrell made a pair of free throws. Highland (26-3) then used one of its fouls to give with 18 seconds left before Langrehr had an open but deep look from the right wing. But the shot was short, and Highland's Rachel Miller grabbed the rebound and made a pair of free throws at the other end.

Highland used another foul that it had to give on the next possession, and freshman Anna Fronk missed 3-pointer from near the top of the key to end the game.

Bangor, though, had to overcome a rocky portion in the middle of the first half just to get to that point.

Highland capitalized on multiple turnovers and used a 15-3 run to break a tie game and grab a 26-14 with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half, but Langrehr drew a foul and made a free throw to start a 10-2 run to close the half.

That stretch included a jumper from Tucker, a 3-pointer from Fronk and finished with a steal and layup by junior Joeryn Freit at the first-half buzzer to bring Bangor within 28-24.

Highland scored the first four points of the second half, but Bangor again battled back as it started to get the ball in the middle of Highland's zone.

Senior guard Taylor Jacobson found space in the lane and finished a short drive to the hoop before Langrehr knocked down a 3 from the left wing to bring Bangor within 34-31 with 14:55 to play. And after Highland's Miller made a free throw, senior forward Madeline Janisch had back-to-back buckets inside off nice passes from Jacobson and Freit; that tied the game at 35-35 with 13 minutes left.

Langrehr then made a jumper after an offensive rebound to give Bangor its first lead since a Jacobson 3 put them in front 3-2 with 17:46 left in the first half.

But that lead didn't hold long, as Highland's Katelyn Esser put back an offensive rebound and she and Tarrell each made a free throw.

Janisch made a pair of free throws to tie the game, but Katelyn Mueller and Esser scored in the lane on back-to-back possessions to put Highland up 43-39 with 5:46 to play.

Tucker responded with a jumper from the right elbow, but Highland scored the next five points to take control before Bangor's late 3-pointers.

