WIAA girls basketball: Bangor one win away from state tournament

But the Cardinals certainly present challenges of their own after winning 157 games and losing 24 (a winning percentage of 86.7) during the past seven seasons.

Jones said his team has changed a bit this season without a dominant presence in the paint for the first time in a while and successfully adapted to the changes.

"For the past six years, I've been blessed to have a 6-foot post on a Division 5 team," Jones said. "One of the things I always emphasize is defense, and not having that has made us have to change the way we defend."

Jones, whose team is in Division 4 this season due to schools not participating, said the goal is to put the ceiling on opponents' scoring at 40 points per game. But instead of using ball pressure on the perimeter and wings to force the ball where either Emma Wittmershaus or Karsen Kershner awaited in the lane.

Bangor players now have to front the opposing post and collapse and help when the ball goes inside. The biggest individual test this season came against Division 2 Sparta's Callie Ziebell. The 6-2 Bradley University commit had 19 points and 11 rebounds, but Bangor beat the Spartans 59-55.