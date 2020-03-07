WIAA girls basketball: Bangor punches ticket to state

For the Bangor High School girls basketball team in its WIAA Division 5 sectional final on Saturday afternoon, patience paid off.

After struggling to find any real rhythm offensively in the first half, the Cardinals moved the ball around the perimeter, battled for every rebound, and knocked down enough free throws to top River Ridge 62-54 in front of nearly 1,000 fans at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium, sending Bangor to the WIAA state tournament for the third time in four seasons.

The Cardinals (25-1) trailed 29-26 at halftime, with the Timberwolves (23-3) swarming Bangor senior Karsen Kershner in the post and forcing 11 first half turnovers, but the Cardinals were able to swing the ball, get the looks at the basket they wanted, and started the second half on a 20-7 run that gave Bangor the breathing room it needed.

“We just had to make an adjustment at halftime,” said Bangor coach Merlin Jones. “I didn’t think our spacing was where it needed to be to get those gaps, and in the second half, we stretched out the floor higher and wider to create a lot more isolation and clear out the post area.”