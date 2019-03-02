VERONA, Wis. — Courtney Becker got the Aquinas High School girls basketball team going early on Saturday.
Becker, a Blugolds junior and Drake University recruit, recorded a double-double as the top-ranked Blugolds (25-1) defeated Belleville 89-53 in a sectional final to clinch a spot in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament next week in Green Bay.
Becker was 8-for-10 from the floor and finished with 19 points, 16 of which came in the first half. She also grabbed 12 rebounds.
“She did two things: She got out in transition and she attacked the rim,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “We were getting good post touches. She was taking it to them.”
Belleville’s defense tried all it could to slow down the Blugolds’ offense. The Wildcats (19-6) used a 2-3 zone, a matchup zone, a man-to-man — but nothing worked.
Lexi Donarski led the Blugolds with a game-high 28 points, as the junior and Iowa State recruit made 12 of 23 shots. Donarski dished out 11 assists, too.
Taylor Theusch made six 3-pointers en route to a 20-point game.
Dave Donarski liked his team’s defensive performance. He admitted the Blugolds’ defense was “sluggish” in Thursday’s win over Mineral Point, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday.
“We needed to make sure we did the things we wanted to do,” Dave Donarski said. “We wanted to make them play fast.”
The Blugolds are one of three area state qualifiers heading to the Resch Center, and they’ll find out their seeding assignment Sunday. Aquinas is seeking its second consecutive state championship.
“It was a lot more pressure than people recognize,” Dave Donarski said of making it back to the state tournament. “It was a relief as we got closer and closer to the sectional final game.”