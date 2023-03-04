TOMAH — The Blair-Taylor High School girls basketball team made history on Saturday, and the bus ride home featured plenty of singing and dancing.

“It was a fun karaoke ride home,” coach Jesse Lien said.

The Wildcats earned the program’s first trip to the state tournament with a 62-57 victory over Belmont in a WIAA Division 5 sectional final at Tomah.

“It means so much just to these ladies — all the hard work that they’ve put in. There’s nine seniors in the group, and they’ve been playing for 10-plus years now all together,” Lien said. “... Coming to end their high school career in Green Bay is something that you can only dream of really. ... I told the girls, I said, ‘You’ll always be able to walk into the school, point up at the wall and say we were the first.’”

As they have all season, senior guards Abby Thompson and Lindsay Steien led Blair-Taylor, which improved to 27-1 and will play in a state semifinal Friday in Green Bay.

Thompson scored a game-high 23 points to go with five steals and three assists, while Steien added 21 points and eight assists. The dynamic duo also combined for 26 of the Wildcats’ 32 points in the second half as the team fought to preserve a narrow halftime lead that could have been larger.

While Lien was quick to credit multiple other plays on the team who do the dirty work, it’s impossible to overlook the performances from Steien and Thompson against a team that entered the contest allowing just 36 points per game.

“They’re not afraid to carry the load,” Lien said. “... It’s really exciting to see them take the bull by the horns a little bit here and tell the girls, ‘Come along. We’re going to go for a ride here.’”

A 16-2 run midway through the first half — fueled by a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of steals from Thompson — gave Blair-Taylor a 24-13 advantage with 7 minutes, 3 seconds left before the break.

But the Braves (23-6) found gaps in the Wildcats’ 2-3 zone after knocking down a 3-pointer to end the run and gradually got looks in the paint, including via a backdoor cut and an offensive rebound. At half, Blair-Taylor’s lead was 30-28.

That’s when Steien and Thompson took over.

After Belmont hit a deep 3 to open the second half, Steien scored the game’s next six points to push the Wildcats’ lead to 37-31. The Braves pulled back within one point, but Steien found Thompson for a layup on a backdoor and another Thompson steal gave Blair-Taylor a five-point cushion.

From there, Steien and Thompson methodically added to the lead while Belmont made only one field goal over a six-minute stretch, though it did convert from the free-throw line.

Steien buried a 3-pointer — her only one of the game — and finished a drive to the basket. Thompson hit a 3 of her own and completed a three-point play on a repeat of the backdoor play from Steien to put the Wildcats in front 52-42 with 7:05 to play.

Their lead hovered around 10 points until the final minute, and Blair-Taylor made enough free throws down the stretch to secure its place at the Resch Center.

Senior forward Kierstyn Kindschy chipped in eight points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats, while freshman forward Andrea Waldera added six points and five blocked shots.

And now Blair-Taylor turns its attention to state.

“We celebrated, and now (the players) are talking about there’s two more games ahead of us,” Lien said. “They’re celebrating, no doubt about it. But I think their minds are, ‘We’ve got a big goal.’”