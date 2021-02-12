WIAA girls basketball: Bri Bahr, Jacy Weisbrod shoot La Crosse Aquinas girls to regional final

Bri Bahr said she only started shooting because the shot was there.
The Aquinas High School senior continued because Arcadia did nothing to take it away, and it led to a big night for the top-ranked Blugolds.
Bahr was perfect from the field with five 3-pointers and scored all 17 of her points in the first half as Aquinas beat the Raiders 74-28 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Friday.
"There's something about those Bahr kids, isn't there," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "They are super clutch, and that's what Bri was tonight. She was 5-for-5 on 3s, made her only attempt at a two and probably passed on three or four shots.
"What I love about it is that she has learned a lot from being on this team for four years, and she not only did that, she guarded their best player and held her to six points."
Bahr defended Arcadia freshman Breah Golden, who entered the game averaging 16.5 points per game and had trouble getting any clean looks against the Blugolds (18-0).
Aquinas advances to host second-seeded and ninth-ranked Prescott (18-2) in a regional final that begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at the RAC.
Even after three weeks off, the Blugolds showed that they are ready for the postseason, and Bahr's start was a big example of that.
She started with a baseline jumper before drilling her first 3 from the left corner. She hit three more 3s from that side of the court and added another from near the top of the key as Aquinas scored the first 11 points and stretched that lead into a 42-12 halftime advantage.
"The shot was just there for me early," Bahr said. "I didn't miss, and it felt good. It's nice to step up for my team once in a while because our goal is to get back to (the state tournament), and we need everyone to do that."
The Blugolds, who last played on Jan. 22, made nine of their 11 3-pointers in the first half. Bahr's five were complemented by three from Jacy Weisbord and one from Macy Donarski.
Weisbrod ended up leading Aquinas with 21 points and five rebounds, and she matched Bahr's five 3s. Donarski ended up with 15 points and eight assists.
Aside from Bahr, however, it took some time for Aquinas shots to fall. The Blugolds were consistent at getting to the rim, but putting the ball through the net was another story.
Defense rendered that a mute point.
Aquinas had little trouble forcing turnovers, which came via steal, 10-second violation and errant passes created by pressure. After Arcadia scored consecutive baskets to get within 11-5, the Blugolds scored the next 18 points.
One steal ended up in the hands of Donarski, who finished with a layup. Weisbrod followed up her onw steal with a 3, and Donarski soon found Weisbrod open for a 3 from the corner for a 29-5 lead 4 minutes, 28 seconds left in the half.
The Raiders, who were led by senior Chloe Halverson's 13 points and entered with three wins in their past four games, didn't get their first basket until more than seven minutes ran off the clock.
The Blugolds now turn their attention to the Cardinals, who have won 12 in a row after beating Durand 57-33 on Friday.
Senior and 5-foot-10 Michigan Tech commit Isabella Lenz is the anchor of the team with averages of 21.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Teammate Nicole Dalman, a 5-11 senior, averages 13.5 ppg and 10.8 rpg.
"They have a great, great offensive player in Lenz, and (Dalman) can finish inside," Dave Donarski said. "We will have to keep (Dalman) off the glass and do a really good job on Lenz with ball pressure and limiting her touches."
