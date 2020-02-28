WIAA girls basketball: Central holds off Logan in Division 2 regional semifinal

Quartell Roberson had one simple message at halftime for his Central High School girls basketball team: Keep attacking.
The officials were calling Friday's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal between the Red Raiders and Logan tight, especially in the first half. Both teams struggled with foul trouble in the opening 18 minutes, but it was the Rangers who were impacted by the officiating the most, with Jenna and Jojo Davis each picking up three first-half fouls. Roberson knew if his team stayed aggressive, good things were bound to happen.
Central did just that, shooting over 50 percent from the field in the second half to hold off rival Logan 67-53 in front of a packed house Friday night at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
The Red Raiders (17-6) next play at Onalaska — which knocked off seventh-seeded Medford 46-37 on Thursday — at 7 p.m. Saturday for the regional title.
Both teams shot a combined 24 of 33 from the free-throw line in the first half, with Central shooting 14 of 21 from the charity stripe. They combined to shoot 12 of 40 from the floor, but toward the end of the first half with foul trouble really starting to pile up for the Rangers, the Red Raiders started to build some momentum. Ava Parcher swished home a 3-pointer to cap off a 7-1 run to give the Red Raiders a 29-22 halftime lead.
"That was the key, getting some of their players in foul trouble was huge for us," Roberson said. "Instead of settling for jumpers, we were looking to attack. Sometimes not smart, but we found a way."
The Red Raiders stayed the aggressor when the second half started and went on a 15-4 run to push their lead.
"We really wanted it in the second half," Parcher said. "In the second half, we were just able to attack them and started to knock down some shots."
But like they showed throughout the season, the Rangers (12-12) just simply wouldn't go away, using a 10-1 run — fueled by six straight points from Claire Borsheim — the Rangers trimmed the lead down to 47-41. It was no surprise to Roberson.
"They are just a good team, they have really improved these last few years," Roberson said. "Those Davis girls, they play hard, and Claire Borsheim is a really good player. It's just a battle with them always. All three games we played them this season have been tough battles."
After Central made a little 5-0 run to stem the tide, the Rangers came right back again, scoring the next five points to once again make it a six-point game. But then when her team needed her the most, Parcher delivered, sinking a 3 from the top of the key with a hand in her face to push the lead back to nine. She and freshman Brittney Mislivecek were terrific down the stretch, scoring nine of the team's final 15 points to help close it out.
Both finished with a game-high 16 points.
"We hit some big shots down the stretch," Roberson said. "Brittney hit a big shot, Ava hit a couple of 3s in the game that were crucial.
"... We had some games like this throughout the season, and this team has just done a better job of weathering the storm. They are finding ways to win. Our goal is always get to 1-0 and these girls when the chips are down, they are finding a way to get to 1-0."
In their final high school game, Claire Borsheim and Jenna Davis each finished with 13 points. Borsheim also collected 12 rebounds. She will play at NCAA Division II Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, next season.
Rachel Peterson finished with 12 points, Ally Athnos chipped in nine, while Lily Wehrs added six for the Red Raiders.