WIAA girls basketball: Central holds off Logan in Division 2 regional semifinal

The Red Raiders stayed the aggressor when the second half started and went on a 15-4 run to push their lead.

"We really wanted it in the second half," Parcher said. "In the second half, we were just able to attack them and started to knock down some shots."

But like they showed throughout the season, the Rangers (12-12) just simply wouldn't go away, using a 10-1 run — fueled by six straight points from Claire Borsheim — the Rangers trimmed the lead down to 47-41. It was no surprise to Roberson.

"They are just a good team, they have really improved these last few years," Roberson said. "Those Davis girls, they play hard, and Claire Borsheim is a really good player. It's just a battle with them always. All three games we played them this season have been tough battles."

After Central made a little 5-0 run to stem the tide, the Rangers came right back again, scoring the next five points to once again make it a six-point game. But then when her team needed her the most, Parcher delivered, sinking a 3 from the top of the key with a hand in her face to push the lead back to nine. She and freshman Brittney Mislivecek were terrific down the stretch, scoring nine of the team's final 15 points to help close it out.

Both finished with a game-high 16 points.