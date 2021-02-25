WIAA girls basketball: Haley Jones adjusts to new position for state-bound Bangor

BANGOR — A lot has been asked of Haley Jones.
For starters, the senior forward is the Bangor High School girls basketball team’s best defender, which has her frequently shadowing any opponent’s top offensive threat — regardless of position.
Jones has also stepped into a role that previously belonged to 6-foot Karsen Kershner, a traditional post player who led the Cardinals in scoring as a senior last season. That meant the 5-9 Jones had to transition from operating as a stretch-4 — her natural position — to being Bangor’s primary paint presence.
Although it certainly took time for Jones to adjust, her versatility allowed for a successful switch as she continues to be an integral piece of the state-bound Cardinals after she averaged nearly 10 points a game last season.
Jones has limited prolific scorers like Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt while averaging 9.6 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game this season. She had 16 points in Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 sectional final win over Auburndale, which gave Bangor its second straight state tournament berth.
The second-seeded Cardinals (19-2) will play third-seeded Mineral Point (16-5) in a 12:25 p.m. semifinal Friday at the La Crosse Center. Top-seeded Mishicot (18-2) and fourth-seeded Fall Creek (15-4) meet in the first semifinal at 9:05 a.m., with the winners advancing to the championship Friday evening.
And if Bangor is to take the court again at 6:35 p.m., Jones will certainly play a part.
“A lot more minutes are being called on her this year just because of the simple fact that we don’t have the depth at that post position,” Cardinals coach Merlin Jones said. “(Jones has to) stay out of foul trouble, you’re the leading rebounder and we don’t have Karsen, we don’t have as many bigs.
“There’s been a little more expectation needed just because, you know, she’s the big girl now.”
One of the major differences for Haley Jones has come on the defensive end. In years past, she’s been able to bounce around to the hot hand while Kershner held things down inside. But with Kershner gone, that responsibility has fallen to Jones.
Her quickness and length help to make up for any potential height disadvantages on that front, two qualities she also turns to on the offensive end as she navigates a position she hasn’t played since eighth grade.
“I’ve been considered short the rest of the time,” Jones said. “This year’s been a lot of just touch up, remembering all the moves and trying to incorporate them.”
“She has some moves up her sleeve that not many people probably expect from her,” senior guard Megan Miedema added. “She looks small, but she can get those shots up, and they’ll go in.”
But Jones’ game is a change of pace from Kershner’s back-to-the-basket style.
Her experience on the perimeter gives her an edge over defenders off the dribble, and her silky shooting stroke — whether from 12 feet or beyond the arc — fits well with Bangor’s more guard-oriented approach this season.
Jones is not only a scoring threat when she steps outside the lane, but she also opens up driving lanes for the likes of Miedema and sophomore guard Nora Tucker by doing so.
Tucker leads the Cardinals with 11.8 ppg, while Miedema follows with 11 ppg. Junior guard Taylor Jacobson adds 7.2 ppg.
“It gives our guards a lot more easy looks,” Merlin Jones said. “We get a lot more layups I feel this year, scores at the basket, than what we did last year.”
Haley Jones’ versatility also gives Bangor flexibility in transition. Her ball-handling ability helps relieve full-court pressure; she can run the floor and finish after a steal; and her 3-point shooting, particularly from the top of the key, makes her potent when she’s trailing the action.
“We can turn, pivot and kick it back out to her, and she’s just waiting for it,” Merlin Jones said. “It’s kind of one of those shots where you’re going, ‘Yep, this is a good play right here.’”
That chemistry between Haley Jones and the Cardinals’ guards, though, needed time to develop after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the offseason, and Jones felt things started to get pieced together in a 52-40 win over G-E-T on Dec. 21, Bangor’s third game of the season.
The Cardinals dropped their next game — 42-40 at Onalaska Luther — but have only lost once since.
“I think we just needed a few games to get used to it,” Jones said. “... Once we started getting into conference play, you could see we started clicking well.”
Jones said she’s become more comfortable with her new role as the season has progressed, something evident in her play down the stretch: She’s scored in double figures in five of the past six games, including a pair of 16-point performances.
And as Jones has shown all season, she can impact games on the other end of the court, too — even with the position switch.
“I think it’s just whatever needs to get done, I’m willing to fill whatever role,” Jones said.