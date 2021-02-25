WIAA girls basketball: Haley Jones adjusts to new position for state-bound Bangor

And if Bangor is to take the court again at 6:35 p.m., Jones will certainly play a part.

“A lot more minutes are being called on her this year just because of the simple fact that we don’t have the depth at that post position,” Cardinals coach Merlin Jones said. “(Jones has to) stay out of foul trouble, you’re the leading rebounder and we don’t have Karsen, we don’t have as many bigs.

“There’s been a little more expectation needed just because, you know, she’s the big girl now.”

One of the major differences for Haley Jones has come on the defensive end. In years past, she’s been able to bounce around to the hot hand while Kershner held things down inside. But with Kershner gone, that responsibility has fallen to Jones.

Her quickness and length help to make up for any potential height disadvantages on that front, two qualities she also turns to on the offensive end as she navigates a position she hasn’t played since eighth grade.

“I’ve been considered short the rest of the time,” Jones said. “This year’s been a lot of just touch up, remembering all the moves and trying to incorporate them.”