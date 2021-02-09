WIAA girls basketball: Holmen loses late lead and Division 1 regional quarterfinal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's kind of the way our season has gone. We started 3-0, and we ended up 4-9."

Holmen took the court as a full team for the first time in weeks after injuries and issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic left Johnson pulling up players from lower levels to simply compete.

The Vikings seemed to have control after the 8-0 run, but Jahr's field goal was their last of the game. Two Ellie Kline bonus free throws gave Holmen a 47-43 lead with 2:32 left, but those were its last points.

Cayley had seven of her nine points in the final 2:07, and the sophomore converted a Holmen turnover into an easy basket for a 50-47 lead in the final minute. The Vikings got the ball into the hands of senior Haley Valiska for a 3-point attempt on a possession that began with 18.6 seconds on the clock, but the shot was off the mark.

"We were so excited (Monday) night in practice because that was the first one in so long where we had everybody," Johnson said. "We could run drills we hadn't run in a while, and we just wanted to get a win here, get two more practices and get to Friday and see what might happen.

"This was a very trying year. It was almost like three seasons in one."