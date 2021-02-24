WIAA girls basketball: Jacy Weisbrod a great example of La Crosse Aquinas philosophy

“He has a been a big influence, along with my cousin Max, who is my age,” Weisbrod said. “Whenever we get together, we are playing 21 or one-on-one or another game.”

That repetition helped form Weisbrod’s shot, which has been amazingly consistent throughout her career. While Craig had a big hand in that development, Jacy said her parents have been instrumental in keeping her striving toward her goals.

“My shot is almost all Craig,” she said. “He’s also taught me patience, footwork, how to get the ball to spin. From a young age, he’s helped me with my shot.

“My dad (Chip) really encourages me to get shots up a lot, and my mom (Jill) is the one to tell me to go for a run or lift weights, so I’m glad I have them to push me.”

The push — this one, anyway — is down to two games. If Weisbrod picks up where she left off Saturday, the push could be tough for anyone to stop.

“You don’t see what she did (against St. Croix Falls) in boys games or girls games,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “She almost outscored the other team by herself in the first half.

“I’ve seen her confidence ramp up leading into that game. She’s in a groove now, and I hope it can carry over.”

