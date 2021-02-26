WIAA girls basketball: Jacy Weisbrod stays hot, sends La Crosse Aquinas to Division 3 state title game

OSHKOSH — Jacy Weisbrod has been on an absolute tear.

The Aquinas High School girls basketball junior guard had 36 points in her team's WIAA Division 3 sectional final win last weekend, which sent the Blugolds to their fifth straight state tournament.

And in Friday's state semifinal, she nearly matched that performance and set a state tournament record in the process.

Weisbrod poured in a game-high 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-9 from beyond the arc, to lead top-seeded Aquinas to a 69-45 win over fourth-seeded Westfield, sending the Blugolds to Friday night's state championship.

Her seven made 3-pointers set a Division 3 state tournament single-game record; East Troy's Rachel Atchison previously held the record with six 3s, which was set in 2013.

Aquinas also tied a D3 state tournament single-game record with 11 3s, matching East Troy's record set in 2013.

Sophomore guard Macy Donarski added 14 points and eight assists, while senior guard Bri Bahr made three triples for her nine points.

The Blugolds will play Friday night in the state championship against the winner of second-seeded Lake Mills and third-seeded Howards Grove.