WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas advances to sectional final

O'Flaherty made all of her 3s after that point and helped the Blugolds to a 30-19 halftime lead.

"They didn't give us anything easy, and I felt like we struggled to settle in early offensively," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said."They made us look pretty clunky, and I was happy with what we were doing defensively.

"They clogged up our drives (to the basket) from the top with a 3-2 (zone), and we moved the ball too slowly. Once the ball started moving, I felt like we got some flow."

Bagniefski, who had seven first-half points, then made sure the Blugolds continued the flow with a couple of early 3-pointers. She started and ended a 16-6 run that gave Aquinas a 46-22 lead, hitting two 3s and converting a drive to the basket during that stretch.

"She is so tenacious and has really been ramping up," Donarski said of Bagniefski, who scored 15 points and matched Macy Donarski for the team high in scoring. "She has hit her stride offensively and defensively and is a huge piece of the success we are having right now."

Bagniefski also had five steals and four assists as ball movement and a transition game picked up in the second half. The Tigers scored consecutive points just once after halftime.