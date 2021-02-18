WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas advances to sectional final

As the players and coaches of the Aquinas High School girls basketball team gathered for a halftime chat on Thursday, they certainly discussed some disappointing moments from 18 minutes played against Maple Northwestern.
But as the Blugolds talked about what they had to do better, they simultaneously thanked their lucky stars that senior Fiona O'Flaherty was sitting there with them.
While the Tigers mounted a very physical — and effective — defensive attack on Aquinas, O'Flaherty kept her team afloat at a crucial time.
She made 3-pointer after 3-pointer, connecting from both sides of the court, to keep the top-ranked Blugolds ahead, and her nine points were as instrumental as any in a 63-38 WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal victory at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
O'Flaherty made three first-half 3s as the Blugolds (20-0) clunked along in a close game before earning a sectional title game against St. Croix Falls (22-1) on Saturday.
"She came out and really helped us get our confidence back," Aquinas junior Alaina Bagniefski said. "She is so good coming off the bench and making shots when we need them. It's really fun to watch her pop 3s like that."
The Blugolds made 13 of 24 attempts (54.2%) from the 3-point line — Bagniefski and junior Jacy Weisbrod also made three — and turned things around early in the second half to finally seize control of Northwestern (15-5), which tied the game at 11 when sophomore Tieryn Plasch made a 3-pointer with 10 minutes, 10 seconds left in the half.
O'Flaherty made all of her 3s after that point and helped the Blugolds to a 30-19 halftime lead.
"They didn't give us anything easy, and I felt like we struggled to settle in early offensively," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said."They made us look pretty clunky, and I was happy with what we were doing defensively.
"They clogged up our drives (to the basket) from the top with a 3-2 (zone), and we moved the ball too slowly. Once the ball started moving, I felt like we got some flow."
Bagniefski, who had seven first-half points, then made sure the Blugolds continued the flow with a couple of early 3-pointers. She started and ended a 16-6 run that gave Aquinas a 46-22 lead, hitting two 3s and converting a drive to the basket during that stretch.
"She is so tenacious and has really been ramping up," Donarski said of Bagniefski, who scored 15 points and matched Macy Donarski for the team high in scoring. "She has hit her stride offensively and defensively and is a huge piece of the success we are having right now."
Bagniefski also had five steals and four assists as ball movement and a transition game picked up in the second half. The Tigers scored consecutive points just once after halftime.
Sophomore Shea Bahr had 10 rebounds, and Macy Donarski six assists for Aquinas, which will play for the right to qualify for its fifth straight state tournament. The game will be played at 1 p.m. at the RAC if the Aquinas boys win their regional semifinal on Friday or at 7 p.m. at the RAC if the top-seeded boys lose to fifth-seeded Mondovi.
Senior Bri Bahr added 12 points for the Blugolds, and Weisbrod ran to 81 her season total for 3-pointers to match O'Flaherty's nine points.
But O'Flaherty's might have played the biggest role in the game.
"It felt really good to make those shots because I think we started out a little nervous," O'Flaherty said. "It was nice to be able to give us a boost, and when the points started coming, we got going."