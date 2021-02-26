WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas falls to Lake Mills in Division 3 championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team appeared to have the perfect trap.
Senior guard Bri Bahr and junior guard Jacy Weisbrod were smothering Lake Mills senior Julianna Wagner near half court, their length disrupting both passing lanes and Wagner's vision.
But Wagner whipped a pass across the floor to senior Jade Pitta, who took one dribble up to the 3-point line before rifling the ball to senior forward Vivian Guerrero on the opposite block.
Guerrero lofted the ball off the glass for an easy two points, a microcosm of the Blugolds' night.
Aquinas was dominated in the paint, and the L-Cats calmly dissected their half-court pressure.
The result was a 78-67 loss for the top-seeded Blugolds in the WIAA Division 3 state championship on Friday night at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
The second-seeded L-Cats had 38 points in the paint and outrebounded Aquinas 35-18 while avenging a 75-60 loss to the Blugolds on Dec. 28.
Aquinas, meanwhile, had its winning streak against teams from Wisconsin ended at 97 games.
Sophomore guard Macy Donarski led Aquinas with 24 points, while Weisbrod added 22.
Lake Mills had five players in double figures, led by Guerrero's 21 points.
The Blugolds struggled to find any rhythm offensively, a product both of Lake Mills' defense and Aquinas missing shots in the paint. The Blugolds shot 27-of-57 (47%) from the floor, but the L-Cats allowed them to get off only 15 3-point attempts.
For as good as Lake Mills was defensively, its offense was incredibly efficient. The L-Cats shot layup after layup after layup and were 26-of-42 (62%) from the floor, including 7-of-16 (44%) from beyond the arc.
Aquinas trailed 38-23 at the half but battled to get within 48-38 with 13 minutes, 51 seconds to play after Donarski completed an old-fashioned three-point play.
But Lake Mills responded with the next six points and pushed its lead to as many as 22 late in the game.
