WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas falls to Lake Mills in Division 3 championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team appeared to have the perfect trap.

Senior guard Bri Bahr and junior guard Jacy Weisbrod were smothering Lake Mills senior Julianna Wagner near half court, their length disrupting both passing lanes and Wagner's vision.

But Wagner whipped a pass across the floor to senior Jade Pitta, who took one dribble up to the 3-point line before rifling the ball to senior forward Vivian Guerrero on the opposite block.

Guerrero lofted the ball off the glass for an easy two points, a microcosm of the Blugolds' night.

Aquinas was dominated in the paint, and the L-Cats calmly dissected their half-court pressure.

The result was a 78-67 loss for the top-seeded Blugolds in the WIAA Division 3 state championship on Friday night at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

The second-seeded L-Cats had 38 points in the paint and outrebounded Aquinas 35-18 while avenging a 75-60 loss to the Blugolds on Dec. 28.

Aquinas, meanwhile, had its winning streak against teams from Wisconsin ended at 97 games.

Sophomore guard Macy Donarski led Aquinas with 24 points, while Weisbrod added 22.