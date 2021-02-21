WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas given No. 1 seed for Division 3 state tournament

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team earned the No. 1 seed for the WIAA Division 3 state tournament, which will be held Friday at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
The top-ranked Blugolds (21-0) will play fourth-seeded Westfield (19-5) in a semifinal at 10:45 a.m. Friday. Second-seeded Lake Mills (23-2) and third-seeded Howards Groove (24-1) will play in the other semifinal, which is scheduled to tip off at 2:10 p.m. Friday.
The winners will meet at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the championship game.
Aquinas advanced to the state tournament with an 84-58 win over St. Croix Falls in a sectional final on Saturday. Jacy Weisbrod led the Blugolds with 36 points, including eight 3-pointers, in that victory.
In the Division 2 state tournament, which will be held Saturday at the La Crosse Center, Onalaska was given the No. 4 seed.
The Hilltoppers (17-3) will play top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (26-1) in a semifinal at 9:05 a.m. Saturday. Second-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) and third-seeded Reedsburg (19-1) will play in the other semifinal, which is scheduled for 12:25 p.m. Saturday.
The winners will meet at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
Onalaska advanced to the state tournament by beating Rice Lake 55-33 on Saturday in a sectional final. Senior Olivia Gamoke led the Hilltoppers with 18 points, while junior Ava Smith added 11.
Bangor was given the No. 2 seed in the Division 4 state tournament, which will be held Friday at the La Crosse Center.
The Cardinals (19-2) will play third-seeded Mineral Point (16-5) in a semifinal at 12:25 p.m. Friday. Top-seeded Mishicot (18-2) and fourth-seeded Fall Creek (15-4) will play in the other semifinal, which is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. Friday.
The winners will meet at 6:35 p.m. Friday in the championship game.
Bangor advanced to the state tournament with a 67-55 win over Auburndale in a sectional final on Saturday. Sophomore Nora Tucker led the Cardinals with 20 points, while senior Haley Jones added 16.