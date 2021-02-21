WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas given No. 1 seed for Division 3 state tournament

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team earned the No. 1 seed for the WIAA Division 3 state tournament, which will be held Friday at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

The top-ranked Blugolds (21-0) will play fourth-seeded Westfield (19-5) in a semifinal at 10:45 a.m. Friday. Second-seeded Lake Mills (23-2) and third-seeded Howards Groove (24-1) will play in the other semifinal, which is scheduled to tip off at 2:10 p.m. Friday.

The winners will meet at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the championship game.

Aquinas advanced to the state tournament with an 84-58 win over St. Croix Falls in a sectional final on Saturday. Jacy Weisbrod led the Blugolds with 36 points, including eight 3-pointers, in that victory.

In the Division 2 state tournament, which will be held Saturday at the La Crosse Center, Onalaska was given the No. 4 seed.

The Hilltoppers (17-3) will play top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (26-1) in a semifinal at 9:05 a.m. Saturday. Second-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) and third-seeded Reedsburg (19-1) will play in the other semifinal, which is scheduled for 12:25 p.m. Saturday.

The winners will meet at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.