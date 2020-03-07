WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas heading back to state

MADISON — It wasn’t by design, but some players know exactly when to set the tone during a basketball game.
It helps that there aren’t a lot of parameters when it comes to taking open shots when you play for Aquinas High School girls coach Dave Donarski.
So when Lexi Donarski saw open shots early during Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 sectional championship game against Cambridge at Madison Edgewood High School, she took them.
With three 3-pointers mingled in with a jump shot and drive to the basket, the Iowa State University commit scored the Blugolds’ first 13 points in what turned out to be a 73-34 victory over the Bluejays.
“That isn’t something we planned, but the shots were there,” said Lexi, who tied a season high with 30 points as the Blugolds (24-1) won their 14th straight game and qualified for their fourth consecutive state tournament. “If they are there, I’m going to take them.”
Her third 3-pointer gave Aquinas a 13-4 lead, and though Cambridge (13-13) hung around for a little while, the Blugolds overwhelmed them with a devastating 18-1 run later in the half that gave them separation for good.
Top-ranked Aquinas, which will play in a state semifinal against a team to be determined at the Resch Center on Thursday night, performed well — again — against a team with nothing to lose.
The Bluejays had a 10-12 regular season but heated up at the right time to advance to the sectional final. They moved the ball relatively well early and hit some open looks before a couple of easy shots just didn’t fall for them.
Aquinas pounced and turned it into the game-changing run after the Bluejays pulled to within 22-12 with about 8 minutes left in the first half. Lexi Donarski and freshman Macy Donarski each scored eight points during the 18-1 run that gave the Blugolds a 40-13 lead with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left on the clock.
Macy hit two 3-pointers during the run, ended it with a three-point play off a pass from Lexi and wound up with a career-high 20 points to go with six rebounds and three assists.
“Macy was awesome today,” said Lexi, who also had five rebounds and four assists. “We have always known she can do this, but she just needed that extra bit of confidence, and when she gets it, she can put up big numbers like she did today.”
Macy, who has a scholarship offer from UW-Green Bay and has played in front of other interested Division I coaches all season, was aggressive with the ball scored both on drives to the basket and from the perimeter.
With Cambridge really focusing on defending senior Taylor Theusch and sophomore Jacy Weisbrod, the freshman was given a nice opportunity and came through.
“I think Macy is starting to find her role of, ‘I need to be an attacker,’” said Dave Donarski, whose team has won 16 straight postseason games. “She’s embracing that, and I’m happy for her because she’s had some ups and downs, and I feel like she is playing her best basketball at the end (of the season).”
Theusch added 10 points and senior Kayla Bahr nine rebounds and five steals for the Blugolds, who have beaten Melrose-Mindoro in the last two state championship games. Theusch made two 3s and scored back-to-back baskets twice to keep Aquinas rolling.
She said qualifying for a third state tournament after playing at Cochrane-Fountain City as a freshman felt a little different as a senior but was more concerned with getting to work on defending those titles.
“It’s a little bittersweet because it’s the last one,” she said. “But we’re all excited to get back there.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX