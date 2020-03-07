WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas heading back to state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bluejays had a 10-12 regular season but heated up at the right time to advance to the sectional final. They moved the ball relatively well early and hit some open looks before a couple of easy shots just didn’t fall for them.

Aquinas pounced and turned it into the game-changing run after the Bluejays pulled to within 22-12 with about 8 minutes left in the first half. Lexi Donarski and freshman Macy Donarski each scored eight points during the 18-1 run that gave the Blugolds a 40-13 lead with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left on the clock.

Macy hit two 3-pointers during the run, ended it with a three-point play off a pass from Lexi and wound up with a career-high 20 points to go with six rebounds and three assists.

“Macy was awesome today,” said Lexi, who also had five rebounds and four assists. “We have always known she can do this, but she just needed that extra bit of confidence, and when she gets it, she can put up big numbers like she did today.”

Macy, who has a scholarship offer from UW-Green Bay and has played in front of other interested Division I coaches all season, was aggressive with the ball scored both on drives to the basket and from the perimeter.