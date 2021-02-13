WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas holds off Prescott in Division 3 regional final

After she propelled the Aquinas High School girls basketball team early in Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 regional final against Prescott, it was fitting that the ball ended up in the hands of junior Alaina Bagniefski in the left corner.
The Blugolds had gone nearly six minutes without scoring, and the Cardinals were on the verge of getting back within single digits with less than two minutes to play.
Even though the coaching staff had advised the team to only take layups, Bagniefski confidently hoisted and connected on her 3-point attempt, shutting the door on ninth-ranked Prescott for good and giving top-ranked Aquinas a 77-62 win at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
“I’m open, I’m shooting it,” Bagniefski said was the thought that ran through her mind. “Macy (Donarski) had a nice drive. I’m going to shoot it and hope it goes in. And it did.”
Bagniefski finished with 16 points, including nine in the game’s first three minutes, despite being in foul trouble for most of the game.
Sophomore Macy Donarski filled the stat sheet with a game-high 31 points to go with 10 assists and eight steals, while junior Jacy Weisbrod added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Blugolds, who have now won five straight regional titles.
"I think this was a huge win for our program just because Prescott is a great team," Donarski said. "We knew we'd have a challenge going into it, and to pull away with this one with a win is really huge for us."
Despite leading by 15 points with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first half, Aquinas (19-0) was up only 47-43 at the break, and Prescott (18-3) got within one on a bucket from senior Nicole Dalman inside early in the second half.
But the Blugolds responded with a pair of runs — fueled by their defense and offensive rebounding — to again expand their lead to double figures.
Bagniefski capped a 6-0 spurt with a baseline jumper, and Aquinas answered a 3-pointer from Cardinals senior Isabella Lenz with a 12-0 run.
Donarski connected on a pair of free throws after an offensive rebound, and the Blugolds forced three straight turnovers. Donarski took a steal the other way and finished, dished to Weisbrod on a backdoor cut and again laid the ball in after a steal to put Aquinas up 67-51 with 9:52 to play.
The Blugolds pulled down 14 offensive rebounds and totaled 16 steals.
"In the first half, we gave up 43 points, which is unacceptable for the way we want to play," Donarski said. "So when we picked it up defensively and really slowed down them just getting easy layups, we were able to pull away."
Prescott got within 10 with four minutes to play thanks to a 7-0 run, but Aquinas had built enough of a cushion for Bagniefski to put the finishing touches on the victory.
"Boy, if (Bagniefski) doesn't get in foul trouble, she would have had the single greatest game she's had all season," Blugolds coach Dave Donarski said. "She just brings so much energy to us. We're so much better defensively with her out there, and she's a gamer. The bigger the game, the better she's played this whole year."
But just as the Cardinals wouldn’t go way down the stretch, they had the answers in the first half when Aquinas threatened to put the game out of reach.
Macy Donarski and Bagniefski combined to score the Blugolds’ first 15 points — including those nine from Bagniefski — as the Cardinals struggled to handle the intense ball pressure. Donarski scored in transition to put Aquinas up 15-4 with 15:23 left in the half, but Prescott got back within four points on consecutive backside layups and then three on a 3-pointer from junior Brynley Goehring.
The teams traded baskets before the Blugolds landed another blow.
Senior Fiona O’Flaherty provided a timely triple from the right corner that sparked an 11-0 run, which ended with back-to-back layups from Weisbrod and gave Aquinas a 37-23 advantage with 4:53 left in the half.
"I think Fiona O'Flaherty had the best first half of her career," Dave Donarski said. "She has six points and six rebounds; we needed her. And we talk about that every game, 'Somebody here is going to step up, and who will it be today?' And it was Fiona that really ... she fueled us in that first half."
The Blugolds pushed that lead to 15 points a few minutes later, but the Cardinals — more than willing to play at Aquinas’ breakneck pace — wouldn’t relent.
Goehring made another 3-pointer, and Lenz followed with two 3s of her own. A jumper from junior Erin Boatman brought Prescott within four points at the break.
"Our conditioning isn't where it needs to be to play back-to-back games, a Friday, Saturday, and you could really see that in the first half," Donarski said. "I mean, our kids were really sucking air. One of our coaches was like, 'You've got to get Macy out,' and there's two minutes left.
"Because she handles the ball pretty well, I figured she can coast it through. And that was maybe the worst two minutes we had played. We just took really quick shots and stuff."
But the Blugolds were still able to pull away in the second half and earned their fifth straight sectional appearance.
"I think the biggest thing for us — and as it's been the whole year — is defense," Macy Donarski said. "When we were able to press them, we could turn them over, but still giving up those layups is something we really need to improve upon."